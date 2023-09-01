Sheffield United transfer news: Manager Paul Heckingbottom closes window - at least for incomings
There could still be loan moves out for young fringe players, with Doncaster Rovers keen on signing midfielder/forward Louie Marsh but as far as new faces are concerned, the Blades are settling on 10 after landing James McAtee but accepting defeat in their attempts to make an overseas loan signing.
"That's it," Heckingbottom told Sky Sports News after a week which saw Leicester City's Luke Thomas and Manchester City's James McAtee fill the Premier League club's two domestic loan spots.
"I'm not relaxed until it closes because the only way it wouldn't be is if someone comes and buys one of our players, which we are all on the same page. I have just been on the phone to (owner) Prince Abdullah and we are happy and content with what we have done.
"We have all worked really hard. I am hoping that is it for us.
"We'll be aware of what could potentially happen in the next few hours but hopefully we have done all our business and we can look forward now and go and attack the rest of the season.
"Pleased with what we have done, we have kept calm and given ourselves as good a chance as possible to attack the rest of the season."
The Blades began initially working to a very tight budget by Premier League standards, bringing in Vinicius Souza, Auston Trusty, Tom Davies, Benie Traore, Anis Slimane and Yasser Larouci.
But selling Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge for eight-figure fees allowed them to shop in a different market, as they had to in order to replace that quality.
The Ndiaye and Berge money was spent on Cameron Archer and Gustavo Hamer, with McAtee and Thomas topping up the squad.