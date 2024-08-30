Sheffield United transfer news: Midfielder completes move to Championship rivals
It includes an option for the Canaries to make the deal permanent.
Signed from Brondby last summer, the 23-year-old featured in the first four matches of the season, scoring in the League Cup against Wrexham, but was left out of Tuesday's game at Barnsley, saying he was not in the right frame of mind to play.
Although a Tunisian international, Slimane was born in Denmark and was coached by Norwich coach Johannes Hoff Thorup in the academy at his first club, Akademisk Boldklub.
Slimane was a bit-part player in last season's Premier League, making 15 appearances, and this seasons Championship outings have all come from the bench, with Oliver Arblaster and Vinicius Souza the first choice pairing in central midfield.
