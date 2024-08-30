Sheffield United transfer news: Midfielder completes move to Championship rivals

Sheffield United midfielder Anis Ben Slimane has joined Norwich City on a season-long loan.

It includes an option for the Canaries to make the deal permanent.

Signed from Brondby last summer, the 23-year-old featured in the first four matches of the season, scoring in the League Cup against Wrexham, but was left out of Tuesday's game at Barnsley, saying he was not in the right frame of mind to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although a Tunisian international, Slimane was born in Denmark and was coached by Norwich coach Johannes Hoff Thorup in the academy at his first club, Akademisk Boldklub.