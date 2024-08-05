Sheffield United transfer news: Premier League youngster set to fill urgent priority position

Sheffield United are expected to complete the loan signing of Alfie Gilchrist after moving quickly following the collapse of their move for Ki-Jana Hoever.

Manager Chris Wilder has openly admitted right-back is a priority position for the Blades, who lost Jayden Bogle to Leeds United this summer after releasing George Baldock.

Stoke City defender Hoever had been touted as a likely replacement, but medical issues appear to have put paid to that.

Instead, the Blades are expected to sign Gilchrist, who made 19 Chelsea appearances but only two Premier League starts.

Gilchrist can also play at centre-back and even appeared on the left of a back four against Leeds in last season's FA Cup, but it is on the right where the Blades' need is urgent after Jamie Shackleton picked up a knee injury set to keep him out for a month.

"Everyone can see we've lost Jayden and we lost George so we've got a couple of young kids in there," said Wilder after starting Femi Seriki at right-back in Friday's 1-1 pre-season friendly draw at Huddersfield Town. "So that's definitely a position we need to fill."

Seriki is a specialist right-back, but could only force his way into bottom-of-the-table Rotherham United's starting XI twice on loan there in the second half of last season.

"I'm not so sure he's going to play 46 games for us (this season)," said his manager diplomatically. Teenager Sam Curtis, who made his debut last season, is set to be loaned out as he is considered further behind in his development.

EXPERIENCE: Alfie Gilchrist played for Chelsea against Dan James and Leeds United in last season's FA Cup

Gilchrist will be the Blades' sixth summer signing alongside Shackleton, a midfielder who can play at full-back, left-backs Harrison Burrows and Sam McCallum, attacking midfielder Callum O'Hare and centre-forward Kieffer Moore.