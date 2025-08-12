Ruben Selles says Sheffield United need to bring more players in before they can think about any players leaving.

Jack Robinson has been linked with a move to Wrexham, but the sale of Anel Ahemedhodzic has left them short in central defence as it is, with Rhys Norrington-Davies substituted in Saturday's game against Bristol City after a difficult afternoon.

"I would be very disappointed if someone goes out before someone comes in," said manager Selles ahead of Wednesday's League Cup tie at Birmingham City.

"We cannot allow that to happen.

"No one should go before we get anybody in and Jack, as any other player, will have teams who want him because he's a very experienced player in the category (division), it's happened with other players before

"I don't pay much attention to those things.

"Jack is our player, our captain."

The Blades have made three senior signings this summer, with 11 players sold, released, or going back to their parent clubs on loan.

SHORT ON NUMBERS: Ruben Selles (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

But Selles is sensible enough to realise it is not simply a case of holding players to their contracts if they want to leave.

Robinson has a year left on his contract, and was left out of the side for Norrington-Davies at the weekend, with Selles opting for the Welsh international on fitness grounds after the club captain's disrupted pre-season.

Asked if he would like him Robinson to stay, Selles replied: "Let's see. I never say never but there are a lot of factors.

"All I can say is how things are at the moment.

UNCERTAIN FUTURE: Sheffield United captain Jack Robinson (Image:: Craig Thomas / Sportimage)

"He's our player, he's our captain and he's ready to play tomorrow (Wednesday).

"I would like to tell you as soon as they are under contract, you are playing for us but that's not how human beings work.

"It's always a conversation to have with anyone that has other proposals, or think they have a future away from us.

"We are all human and we are all understanding, but we all understand the rules when you are working and playing for a club and the club has been good for us because they pay us they pay us on time and give us the platform to be the best version we can be.

"We understand sometimes your mind can go into positions that are not ideal but you need to make yourself accountable.

"Sometimes it's not about you, it's about your team-mates and the people that count on you.

"But it's always a conversation.

"I also don't like to have people who are not involved in what we want to do."

With the Blades at Swansea City on Saturday, there will be changes to the line-up in the Midlands.

"It would be different if we played today," he said. "The fact we play Wednesday night and only have two days to recover before we play just makes things a little more difficult so I will make some changes.

"I will keep some players in the line-up and there are some other players who have been working hard and they deserve their opportunity."

Holding midfielder Djibril Soumare is expected to make his debut.

Selles has confirmed that contrary to some reports, goalkeeper Michael Cooper is back to full fitness after some issues in pre-season.