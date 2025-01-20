Sheffield United transfer news: Shea Charles interest 'not a wind-up'

Chris Wilder says Sheffield United are interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Shea Charles as the Blades look to get their winter recruitment drive up and running.

Ben Brereton Diaz was in the Bramall Lane director's box to watch Saturday's 2-0 win over Norwich City, and Wilder is hopeful striker Tom Cannon can be signed and registered for Friday's visit of Hull City.

It all adds to the feel of what the manager calls a "moving week" for his club, and Northern Ireland midfielder Charles is part of his thinking too.

Charles has excelled on loan at Sheffield Wednesday in the first half of the season, so much so that parent club Southampton have triggered their option to bring him back for the second half of the season.

TARGET: Shea Charles

Wilder says the Blades were interested in signing Charles, who has very occasionally played at centre-back as well as in various central midfield roles, in the summer and his interest in him this month is genuine.

"We’re looking at position-specific players," he said.

“We know a lot about him, I know his agent really well, he’s a local boy.

"He's got players, other clubs have got players.

"He (Charles) is a player we identified in the summer, as we have to because we're all doing their jobs, whether that’s us or Sheffield Wednesday. That wasn't a wind-up, even though I get it and people thought it might have.

“We've lost Ollie Arblaster, Tom Davies is coming back from injury. Sydie (Peck) is doing outstandingly well and everyone has seen how much we miss Vini (Souza) when he's not part of the group.

"So we’re looking for players of quality and pedigree and he was on the list. We’ll see where we go in the next week but a combative central midfielder, who can get about the park and break the game up and play, is on our radar. And there are a lot of players who fit that bill.”

Charles is due to return from his loan after the Owls’ game at home to Bristol City on Wednesday.

On Brereton Diaz, who joined Southampton permanently after a successful half-season loan at Bramall Lane last year, Wilder said: "It's quite difficult to not talk about it as we saw him in the director's box on Saturday. We're just going through the legals and admin part right now so fingers crossed he'll train this (Monday) morning and be available for Tuesday.

"He's a player I've admired for a long time, I always had in the back of my mind that we'd reunite again and play for us. He impressed so many people with his attitude and performances in a team that was having major troubles finding the back of the net and creating, it was a good output from him and personality and character wise too.

"He impressed the fans too, which doesn't always go hand in hand but it's a good signing for us.

"We understood when he went to the Premier League but we always thought there was an opportunity and delighted he wanted to come to us. He was our No 1 choice right the way through and this was the only place he wanted to come which is great."

Cannon, another summer target, has returned to Leicester City after a loan at Stoke City. "There's talk between the clubs and agents and players," confirmed Wilder. "There's still something to go at. "It's going to be a moving week for us." The Blades are at Swansea City on Tuesday, when they hope to have two key players back but expect to be without Tom Davies.

Souza and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi trained on Monday morning.

"It's not nailed on," warned Wilder, "we have to be sensible with our approach with 19 games to go. Not to push too hard today or risk tomorrow, but they will definitely be involved on Friday.

"But if they can be involved tomorrow, that will be great.

"Tom is going for a scan and hopefully that won't be too bad, the results of that scan. We're doubtful he'll be available for Tuesday and we're hopeful Sam (McCallum) will be oaky.

"It was just a contact injury, Robbo (Jack Robinson) crashed into him when they were trying to clear up a situation. We're under the impression that won't be more than one or two games so that's good news for Tom.