Sheffield United transfer news: Surgery for loan target complicates Blades' midfield rebuilding plans
The 19-year-old midfielder suffered the problem against West Ham United on Sunday.
Chelsea have confirmed the left knee was operated on on Monday night.
Although Chukwuemeka has started both the Blues' opening Premier League games this season, it is thought they were open to the idea of loaning the England youth international out following the arrivals of Moises Caicedo and Roman Lavia.
Sheffield United were thought to be weighing up trying to sign him, and must now decide if it is still worthwhile.
Premier League clubs are only able to loan two players from other clubs in the division, and no more than one from each side. Last season, in the Championship, the Blades loaned Tommy Doyle and James McAtee.
The Blades would love to take both back in some capacity but McAtee played as a substitute at Burnley on the opening day of the season, and was unused from the bench at home to Newcastle United on Saturday and in the European Super Cup final. The Blades have spent £15m on Gustavo Hamer as a playmaker, and used him alongside fellow summer signing Benie Traore as the inside-forwards in a 3-4-2-1 formation at Nottingham Forest.
Doyle was always thought to be a more achievable target, and there have been reports he would like to return to Bramall Lane after a successful campaign there.
As well as Doyle and McAtee, the Blades sold Sander Berge to Burnley in August, meaning they have lost their entire first-choice midfield from last season's Championship run-in.
They also have a pressing need for strikers ahead of the 11pm September 1 transfer deadline, with Aston Villa's Cameron Archer a target but the clubs are currently thought to be far apart on their valuation of a player who scored twice at Bramall Lane on loan at Middlesbrough when they won 3-1 there in February.