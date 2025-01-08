Sheffield United transfer news: Targets want to come, says Chris Wilder, but how soon can he get them?
With a host of senior players set to be rested for Thursday's FA Cup third-round tie at home to Cardiff City and an expectation that the treatment room will largely be cleared by the time of the next Championship game, at home to the Canaries on Janaury 18, the club are also working hard to bring in new faces.
A central defender, a forward and an energetic midfielder are their targets, and Wilder said the players he wants are keen to come if the clubs can only agree a fee. But the sooner they arrive, the more chance of them making an impact against Norwich.
"There's been good progress," he said. "We're not a million miles off.
"We'd like to think we will have bodies in for the Norwich game – and before because it's not turn up at 10 for an 11 o'clock kick-off and sign the forms! There might be a medical involved and hopefully some preparation for that game for the boys coming in.
"Of course we want them as early as possible, ideally for the week leading up to the Norwich game.
"There's a lot of things have to happen in terms of getting these boys over the line."
Asked if anyone was at the medical stage, he replied: "Not really but ongoing talks and progression is key. All the players we've identified want to come here, which is great, and we're their preferred choice. We have got lists if we don't succeed in getting them over the line.
"We've made contact with those players, then the tough part is the negotiations from club to club and agents being involved as well.
"Let's hope our hard work will be rewarded in terms of the week leading up to the Norwich game and certainly when the teamsheets get announced."
Wilder has warned supporters it will be a weakened side that takes to the field on Thursday.
"Kieffer Moore), I think he'll be touch and go," he said. "He lost half a stone (with liness). I think quite a lot of people would like to do that after Christmas! But not in those circumstances. So we're going to have to monitor how he is.
"This is going to be a changed team," he said. "I spoke to the owners and (chief executive) Steve Bettis about it. Our priority is doing well in our division and we are doing that at the moment.
"I can't afford anyone to suffer in the medium to long-term.
"There'll be opportunities for a lot of the kids, there'll be a change team, but we'll still have the mindset of doing our best and giving it a go and trying to get through to the next round."
