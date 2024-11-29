SHEFFIELD UNITED fans can rest easy – Harry Souttar is set to remain at Bramall Lane for the second half of the season irrespective of who is the next Leicester City manager.

And the Blades are confident Crystal Palace will allow Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to see out the season with them too.

Both are on loan from the Premier League, which often carries the worry that a good first-half season can lead to their recall in January.

"(Palace loans manager) Mark Bright was at the game on Tuesday – and we're in constant communication with him so we're incredibly confident Jez will be with us," said manager Chris Wilder.

"I've spoken to him as well about it. He's got his head down and wants to stay for the season. We're confident that will happen.

"I do believe doing a little bit of digging that Harry had to play so many games or a percentage of so many games and he's passed that now so he's here for the season, which is great news for us."

Sheffield United host Sunderland on Friday night, their fourth Friday game this season with another against Hull City scheduled for January.

Like Leeds United, being involved in the title race has meant plenty of disruption to fans' and players' schedules under a bumper new Sky Sports deal.

"We've not put an official letter in but we've communicated with them (the Football League) regarding it," said Wilder. "Their response was that the top teams are going to be showcased so you have to get on with it. I was just highlighting we're at a slight disadvantage.

"We need to stop winning games of football!