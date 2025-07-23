Sheffield United transfer news: Why Louie Barry was so keen to work with Ruben Selles again
The Blades have also signed a third youngster from Bulgaria.
Although Barry’s loan at Hull was not a success, it has paid dividends for Selles.
Barry, who had started the season on loan at Stockport County, picked up a season-ending injury in February after just two starts and two substitute appearances.
Hull went under a transfer embargo for not paying an instalment of his loan fee in time. They blamed a misunderstanding.
But Barry's disrupted time in East Yorkshire has done nothing to quell interest in him, or to put him off working with Selles again.
“The first time I had conversations about it, I just couldn't wait to come here,” said the 22-year-old. “The season is three weeks away, and I know we have a couple of friendlies before, but I am just buzzing to get started.
“I love his (Selles') style of play, it is exactly what I stand for as a player. I just want to get to the goal as quick as possible. I have got a really good relationship with the gaffer and the staff, so I can't wait to get into training.”
Hull would have liked him back, but restrictions imposed due to various financial issues meant they were unable to meet his wage demands.
The Blades owners have been keen to push artificial intelligence-led signings of young players from unheralded markets, and the latest is 18 year-old defender Mihail Polendakov.
He has joined from Septemvri Sofia an undisclosed fee.
Nigeiran Ehije Ukaki joined from Septemvri's rivals Botev Plovdiv in the summer, prompting Wilder's departure.
In January the club signed Peruvian Jefferson Cacereres and Nigerian Christian Nwachukwu, the latter also from Plovdiv.
