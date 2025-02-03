Sheffield United transfer news: Youngsters loaned out but new contract is show of belief

Sheffield United have loaned Louie Marsh to League Two Fleetwood Town, but only after tying the striker down to a a new three-and-a-half-year contract.

At the same time, midfielder Owen Hampson has been loaned to Scottish Championship side Dunfermline.

Marsh and Hampson both played in all three of the Blades' cup ties this season - Marsh starting all three, Hampson replacing him from the bench in the FA Cup.

But despite injuries in their positions this season, manager Chris WIlder has not considered either 20-year-old ready to make their Championship debuts this season.

NEW DEAL: Sheffield United striker Louie Marsh (Image: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)placeholder image
The gesture of a new contract to Marsh, though, is a signal that the manager believes it will come.

Marsh has played League Two football before, but his loan at Doncaster Rovers was cut short by injury last season. For Hampson, this is his first loan.

Dunfermline have also loaned forward Ephraim Yeboah, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Doncatser from Brsitol City, but was almost exclusively used from the bench.

As the young players move out, Wilder is working on one last senior transfer, with Crystal Palace centre-back Rob Holding his main target to fill the hole left by Harry Souttar's injury after neogitations with Queens Park Ranger for Jimmy Dunne reached an impasse.

The Blades are thought to be trying to secure a loan before Monday's 11pm transfer deadline.

