Sheffield United transfers: Blades complete signing of former Manchester United midfielder

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 29th Aug 2025, 13:45 BST
SHEFFIELD United have completed the permanent signing of Luton Town midfielder Tahith Chong – as speculation continues regarding the future of Gus Hamer.

Ex-Manchester United player Chong, 25, has joined on a deal until the summer of 2029 and is the club’s third signing this week following on from the additions of striker Danny Ings and defender Japhet Tanganga.t 0

On his move, Chong said: "I am very happy that this was done so quickly and that I'm here now.

"I'll be honest, as I'm speaking right now, it has been 48 hours or so, so everything has moved very quickly, and that's compliments to the club as well to get everything sorted out so quick.

Tahith Chong, who has left Luton Town to join Sheffield United.
Tahith Chong, who has left Luton Town to join Sheffield United.

"When you think of Sheffield United, you think of a big club and as soon as I heard, I was obviously very interested and very keen to sign.

"I've had two years at Luton, had some ups and downs, but now 100 per cent ready for a fresh start."

United have been linked with a number of other players ahead of Monday’s deadline, including Cardiff forward Cian Ashford.

Reports have also indicated that Hamer could depart on loan before the window with the terms of his current deal containing an obligation to buy for a fee in the region of £15-20m.

The Brazilian born player was the subject of strong interest from Leeds United last summer and has also been recently linked with Everton.

