Sheffield United transfers: Blades complete signings of former Everton defender and Swedish centre-half

SHEFFIELD United have completed the loan signing of Yorkshire-born defender Ben Godfrey and the permanent addition of Swedish centre-half Nils Zallstrom.

Former Everton player Godfrey, who was born in Yorkshire, has joined on a season-long loan from Serie A side Atalanta and is in contention to make his debut in Saturday’s Championship home game with Millwall as United seek to arrest a winless start to the campaign, which has seen them fail to win in their opening four matches in all competitions.

Zatterstrom arrives from Malmo on a permanent transfer.

The 20-year-old has agreed a four-year-deal.

Ben Godfrey has found opportunities limited since his move from Everton to Atalanta.

Godfrey, 27, has found opportunities very hard to come by in Italy since moving from Everton in the summer of 2024 for a fee in the region of £10m.

He joined Ipswich on loan in the second half of last term, but made just five appearances.

Godfrey said: "I'm a Yorkshire lad, so it’s brilliant to be back home and I'm looking forward to getting started.

"It was a good experience moving out to Italy. There were things I learnt about football, lifestyle and language but there's nothing like being in your home country and especially for the family being close to home, so really looking forward to it.

Nils Zatterstrom has impressed at senior level for Malmo FF.

"The manager has some good ideas, and I am looking forward to learning under him and I think there will be positives through the season that we can really look forward to.

"I've been training hard at Atalanta, so it's been good to get that into the legs, plenty of minutes and plenty of tough training sessions as well, so I am feeling ready to go."

United – seeking to boost their backline following Anel Ahmedhodzic’s sale to Feyenoord – also have an ongoing interest in Millwall’s Japhet Tanganga.