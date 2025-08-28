Sheffield United transfers: Busy Blades push for further late-window signings after recruiting ex-England international striker

TOWARDS the end of a summer transfer window which has proved somewhat challenging regarding incoming signings, Sheffield United appear set upon changing the narrative in the nick of time.

After a fraught on-pitch start to the 2025-26 season and the Ruben Selles era, last season's beaten play-off finalists – who prop up the early Championship table after three successive defeats – are in need of a game-changer or two and the addition of one-time England striker Danny Ings looks like being a step in the right direction in that regard.

The former Liverpool, Aston Villa, Burnley and West Ham forward has joined United on an initial one-year deal with the option of an extension if all goes well.

Ings' arrival follows on from the additions in the past week of another player who has previously been capped by the Three Lions in York-born Ben Godfrey, who has joined on a season-long loan from Serie A side Atalanta, alongside Malmo defender Nils Zatterstrom, a £2.8m recruit from Malmo.

New Sheffield United signing Danny Ings.

In the final full week of window business, the Blades remain active in the market for more signings, with Millwall centre-half Japhet Tanganga figuring prominently among them. The 26-year-old was not involved in last weekend's game between the two sides at Bramall Lane amid interest from the Yorkshire club.

After his side’s 1-0 victory, Lions manager Alex Neil spoke of taking the defender 'out of firing line' – despite the one-time Tottenham Hotspur player's willingness to play if asked – while cryptically adding that 'things had moved on' regarding his situation.

Tanganga has a release clause for £1.2m, which can only be activated by Premier League clubs. In order to complete a deal, United are expected to have to fork out a fair bit more to sign him.

Ings, 33, arrives following his release from West Ham and while the forward struggled for goals in East London, his top-flight record with previous clubs Villa, Saints and Burnley in particular was an enviable one.

Sheffield United target and Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga.

The Winchester-born player had been linked earlier this summer with a move to Middlesbrough, who ironically host the Blades on Saturday lunch-time, where Ings is likely to be in contention for his debut.

Boro are understood to have held talks with Ings and his representatives earlier this summer.

On heading to South Yorkshire, Ings, who spent a brief spell on triall with United, said: “I absolutely love the Championship.

“Getting promoted with Burnley was an unbelievable feeling and I was a young lad then, obviously I'm more senior now, but it's still super exciting and if I can replicate that and we can get promoted, it will be fantastic.

“When I spoke to the manager and he asked me to come up and spend some time with him and the group, I just thought it was a great opportunity.

“I’ve been keeping myself fit and I’ve just been waiting for the right opportunity.

“I thought this was a great one for me and a chance to progress my career as well.”

United are continuing to run the rule over another former England international in the shape of winger Nathan Redmond, 31.

A decision regarding another trialist in ex-Burnley and Brentford defender Ben Mee, 35, is due this week.

Speaking exactly a fortnight ago, Selles candidly spoke about inward recruitment ‘not being good enough so far’. Until Zatterstrom’s capture late last week, the only permanent summer signings had arrived as part of club owner COH Sports’ much-discussed artificial intelligence-led recruitment strategy.