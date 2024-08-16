SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder says that the club are still pushing for ‘one or two’ more signings before the closure of the window following a burst of activity in the past few weeks.

United, who welcome QPR in their Championship home opener at Bramall Lane on Saturday, have now completed the signing of Crystal Palace loan winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - who had also interested Leeds United and Hull City.

After a slight paperwork delay, the deal has now been signed off with the incoming transfer following on from United’s capture of Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

Both could be involved against Rangers this weekend.

In the past three weeks, the Blades have also brought in Harrison Burrows, Tyrese Campbell and loan duo Harry Souttar and Alfie Gilchrist and Wilder says the club are certainly not finished yet with their inward recruitment, with the squad still not yet where he wants it.

Wilder, who confirmed that Femi Seriki will miss out this weekend due to an injury issue which is not serious, said: “We have still lost 16 players.

"I knew we had to have a leaner squad and I don’t want a bloated squad and be working with 29, 30 players. (But) There’s a number in my mind that I believe we need to work with, so there might be one or two go out (yet).

"But if you still see the numbers as well, you’ll still see that to be successful in this division - and looking back to last year and the Southamptons, Leeds and Leicesters and even the Ipswich Towns – they had 24 to 25 players in that group with some younger boys involved. It’s important we get to that and I still think there’s some areas we need to add some more competition to.

"There might be one or two come out and one or two (more) come in. From a loan point of view, when Jez (Rak-Sakyi) gets completed, with Alfie Gilchrist and Harry Souttar, we still have two loans left.