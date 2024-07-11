Sheffield United transfers: Departing Blades striker and ex-Middlesbrough loanee linked with top-flight rival after Aston Villa return

SHEFFIELD UNITED striker Cameron Archer has been linked with another Premier League club after returning to Aston Villa on a permanent basis following an inauspicious season at the relegated Blades.

United purchased Archer in an £18m deal last summer, but only paid put of the fee up front, which was reportedly retained by Villa as effectively a loan fee.

It was agreed that if the Yorkshire club were relegated, Archer - who spent a loan spell at Middlesbrough in 2022-23 - would return to the Midlands, with the relegation clause inserted into the original deal.

Archer struck just four times in 30 top-flight appearances for United.

Sheffield United striker Cameron Archer has returned to Aston Villa on a permanent basis.Sheffield United striker Cameron Archer has returned to Aston Villa on a permanent basis.
Meanwhile, in a separate development, Bournemouth are said to monitoring developments regarding the 22-year-old and is viewed as a back-up striking option.

A Blades statement read: "Sheffield United can confirm that Cameron Archer has returned to Aston Villa under terms of the initial transfer agreement.

"The 22-year-old made 30 top-flight appearances for the Blades last term, netting on four occasions, including at Villa Park in December.

"His other goals came on his debut against Everton, the winner against Wolves at Bramall Lane and the opener in the victory over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road."Thanks for your efforts, Cam."

