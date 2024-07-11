SHEFFIELD UNITED striker Cameron Archer has been linked with another Premier League club after returning to Aston Villa on a permanent basis following an inauspicious season at the relegated Blades.

United purchased Archer in an £18m deal last summer, but only paid put of the fee up front, which was reportedly retained by Villa as effectively a loan fee.

It was agreed that if the Yorkshire club were relegated, Archer - who spent a loan spell at Middlesbrough in 2022-23 - would return to the Midlands, with the relegation clause inserted into the original deal.

Archer struck just four times in 30 top-flight appearances for United.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Bournemouth are said to monitoring developments regarding the 22-year-old and is viewed as a back-up striking option.

A Blades statement read: "Sheffield United can confirm that Cameron Archer has returned to Aston Villa under terms of the initial transfer agreement.

"The 22-year-old made 30 top-flight appearances for the Blades last term, netting on four occasions, including at Villa Park in December.