Sheffield United transfers: Former Barnsley and Rotherham United striker completes £2m move to Championship rivals
The move – for a reported £2m - follows defender Anel Ahmedhodzic’s switch to Dutch giants Feyenoord.
Moore, 32 – who had previous spells in Yorkshire with Barnsley and Rotherham United, netted six goals in 30 matches for the Blades in the second tier last term after moving from Bournemouth on a three-year deal and has become Wrexham’s eighth summer signing.
United have made moves to bring in former frontman Oli McBurnie as Moore’s replacement.
The striker is a free agent after leaving Las Palmas, but also has offers from Hull City and another of his former clubs in Swansea City.
On completing his switch, Moore said: "I’m over the moon to join the Club and I can’t wait to get started.
"I want to be that experienced leader and bring a lot to the team. My work ethic is one of my strongest assets and I want to be someone that can help drive the team forward.”
