Sheffield United transfers: Former Barnsley and Rotherham United striker completes £2m move to Championship rivals

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 5th Aug 2025, 15:06 BST
SHEFFIELD United have announced their second big departure of the day with Wales international striker Kieffer Moore having joined ambitious Championship outfit Wrexham.

The move – for a reported £2m - follows defender Anel Ahmedhodzic’s switch to Dutch giants Feyenoord.

Moore, 32 – who had previous spells in Yorkshire with Barnsley and Rotherham United, netted six goals in 30 matches for the Blades in the second tier last term after moving from Bournemouth on a three-year deal and has become Wrexham’s eighth summer signing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United have made moves to bring in former frontman Oli McBurnie as Moore’s replacement.

Kieffer Moore of Sheffield United during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimageplaceholder image
Kieffer Moore of Sheffield United during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

The striker is a free agent after leaving Las Palmas, but also has offers from Hull City and another of his former clubs in Swansea City.

On completing his switch, Moore said: "I’m over the moon to join the Club and I can’t wait to get started.

"I want to be that experienced leader and bring a lot to the team. My work ethic is one of my strongest assets and I want to be someone that can help drive the team forward.”

Related topics:Rotherham UnitedBarnsleyWrexhamWalesOli McBurnie

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice