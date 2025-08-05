Sheffield United transfers: Former Barnsley and Rotherham United striker completes £2m move to Championship rivals

SHEFFIELD United have announced their second big departure of the day with Wales international striker Kieffer Moore having joined ambitious Championship outfit Wrexham.

The move – for a reported £2m - follows defender Anel Ahmedhodzic’s switch to Dutch giants Feyenoord.

Moore, 32 – who had previous spells in Yorkshire with Barnsley and Rotherham United, netted six goals in 30 matches for the Blades in the second tier last term after moving from Bournemouth on a three-year deal and has become Wrexham’s eighth summer signing.

United have made moves to bring in former frontman Oli McBurnie as Moore’s replacement.

Kieffer Moore of Sheffield United during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

The striker is a free agent after leaving Las Palmas, but also has offers from Hull City and another of his former clubs in Swansea City.

On completing his switch, Moore said: "I’m over the moon to join the Club and I can’t wait to get started.