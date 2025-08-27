Sheffield United transfers: Former Liverpool striker signs ahead of trip to Middlesbrough

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 27th Aug 2025
SHEFFIELD United have completed the signing of former Liverpool, Aston Villa, West Ham and Burnley striker Danny Ings.

The 33-year-old, who had been linked with a move to Middlesbrough earlier this summer, recently linked up with the Blades on trial and has now penned a permanent deal.

Ings, who has been capped by England, could ironically make his debut at the Riverside Stadium this weekend as United seek to arrest a poor start to the campaign.

Ings has signed an initial one-year deal after departing West Ham at the end of last season.

Danny Ings.placeholder image
Danny Ings.

On signing for the Blades, Ings commented: "I am delighted. It has been a busy few days.

"When I spoke to the manager and he asked me to come up and spend some time with him and the group, I just thought it was a great opportunity.

"To be sat here now speaking to you, and the Sheffield United fans, is just fantastic.

"As soon as I spoke to the manager, I wanted to get up here and sit down face-to-face and meet everybody here. To be sat here now, and signed, it is really exciting.”

