Sheffield United transfers: Former Liverpool striker signs ahead of trip to Middlesbrough

SHEFFIELD United have completed the signing of former Liverpool, Aston Villa, West Ham and Burnley striker Danny Ings.

The 33-year-old, who had been linked with a move to Middlesbrough earlier this summer, recently linked up with the Blades on trial and has now penned a permanent deal.

Ings, who has been capped by England, could ironically make his debut at the Riverside Stadium this weekend as United seek to arrest a poor start to the campaign.

Ings has signed an initial one-year deal after departing West Ham at the end of last season.

On signing for the Blades, Ings commented: "I am delighted. It has been a busy few days.

"When I spoke to the manager and he asked me to come up and spend some time with him and the group, I just thought it was a great opportunity.

"To be sat here now speaking to you, and the Sheffield United fans, is just fantastic.