Sheffield United transfers: Former Liverpool striker signs ahead of trip to Middlesbrough
The 33-year-old, who had been linked with a move to Middlesbrough earlier this summer, recently linked up with the Blades on trial and has now penned a permanent deal.
Ings, who has been capped by England, could ironically make his debut at the Riverside Stadium this weekend as United seek to arrest a poor start to the campaign.
Ings has signed an initial one-year deal after departing West Ham at the end of last season.
On signing for the Blades, Ings commented: "I am delighted. It has been a busy few days.
"When I spoke to the manager and he asked me to come up and spend some time with him and the group, I just thought it was a great opportunity.
"To be sat here now speaking to you, and the Sheffield United fans, is just fantastic.
"As soon as I spoke to the manager, I wanted to get up here and sit down face-to-face and meet everybody here. To be sat here now, and signed, it is really exciting.”