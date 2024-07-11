Sheffield United transfers: Former Norwich City and Coventry City player becomes second summer signing at Bramall Lane
McCallum, 23, has signed a four-year deal and becomes the club's second addition of the summer following the earlier acquisition of ex-Leeds United utility man Jamie Shackleton.
The Kent-born player will provide a valuable option down the left hand side for United.McCallum said: "It is a big club and I enjoy the style of football.
"I've always liked the football which the manager has implemented into the club and hopefully I'll fit hand-in-hand with that. The football United play is the football I want to be playing for the next couple of years.
"I am looking forward to all the ambitions the manager has got here. I think the project going forward looks like it is going in the right direction again, so I wanted to be part of it."
McCallum started his football journey at non-league outfit Herne Bay before spending time at Jamie Vardy's V9 Academy ahead of being handed his big chance at Coventry City.
McCallum established himself with the Sky Blues ranks and earned a £3.5m move to Norwich in January 2020, before being immediately loaned back to the Midlands club.
A separate loan stint at Coventry followed alongside a temporary spell at QPR before McCallum established himself at Carrow Road, making 34 appearances last season.
Manager Chris Wilder continued: "Sam fits the profile and we are looking forward to welcoming him into the group.
"He will bring energy to an area of the field where it is essential to be fit and athletic. Sam loves to go forward and his Championship experience will be vital as we look to win games and be very competitive in a notoriously tough division."
