SHEFFIELD United head coach Ruben Selles says that bringing in another central defensive option is the current pressing target in the summer window following the sale of Anel Ahmedhodzic to Dutch giants Feyenoord.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre-half made the switch, for a reported £7m, earlier this week, with the move finalised in double-quick time to enable him to feature for the Eredivisie outfit.

It leaves United, who open up the new Championship season at home to Bristol City on Saturday evening, light at the back, with Selles confirming that ex-Everton and England international Ben Godfrey, Hull City's Charlie Hughes and Malmo's Nils Zatterstrom are three targets who he admires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "It's obvious we need to strengthen our position at centre-back and those three and some others are on our list for different reasons.

Blades manager Ruben Selles. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"I know Ben is a well-known centre-back and full-back and is very powerful for the level and every team at the level would like to have him.

"The situation with Charlie Hughes; he has arguably been one of the most young talented centre-backs in the league and I guess, it's not only Sheffield United, he will be linked with a lot of teams.

"Nils is a Scandinavian centre-back, who has already made the national team and with my background, I like to closely follow the Scandinavian market. Burt there is no limitation and any good player is on our list, but there is nothing concrete (yet)."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exit of Ahmedhodzic has seen United lose one of their leading players from last season alongside Kieffer Moore, with speculation likely to continue regarding the futures of the likes of Gus Hamer and Michael Cooper before the end of the window.

Oli McBurnie has joined Hull City on a free transfer.

Selles is hopeful there will be no further key departures.

He added: "Hopefully, not and they stay with us and that is my intention. I think the situation is pretty different than with Anel. I never say never say in this business as I know how it works. But our intention is to keep all of our key players in the squad and have a good season."

One player who will not be at Bramall Lane is ex-striker Oli McBurnie, who rebuffed interest from the Blades to move to Yorkshire rivals Hull.

"I am not disappointed; these things happen and Oli made his own choice," Selles added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People wish him all the best. I don't know him personally, but it is what it is and he picked another club and there is no more conversation for us." Jack Robinson is available for the big-kick-off.

The Blades chief, who steps out at S2 for the first time as manager, commented: "It has been a summer with little ups and downs in pre-season, but the squad is almost fit. Jack Robinson is back training with us, so he can be ready for the game.