Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers: Gibbs-White feeling the love from Blades

Since joining on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August the playmaker has been such a key part of their slow-burning promotion push there were concerns the Premier League club might realise what they had on their hands and recall him mid-season.

But he is at Bramall Lane for the duration, fit after injury and looking forward to building on the weekend which finally put his team in the play-off places. They take on Blackburn Rovers, in third place but tottering just a touch, tonight.

“The fans have invested into me,” says the 22-year-old. “The love and support they’ve shown me is second to none and I can’t thank them enough. It makes you want to play not only for the team but also the fans.

Sheffield United's Morgan Gibbs-White has impressed during his loan spell. Picture: PA

“I wouldn’t say it’s surprised me because I’ve heard about the Blades fans before and when I was at Wolves playing in Sheffield they were always loud, always raring to go. I kind of expected a big welcome but not as much love as I’ve been shown.

“A few tweets have made me giggle. One said something like they’d give their right kidney for me to sign permanently – it made me chuckle!”

Such support helps when big decisions have to be made.

“There were a lot of talks between me, the (Wolves) manager (Bruno Lage) and the owners, but we all came to an agreement that it was best for my development to stay here and get the full season of playing games.

“As a player, especially a young player, you want to enjoy football, so I wanted to come back and play every game I could possibly play and climb up the table.”

The Blades face an injury crisis at wing-back tonight with Jayden Bogle’s season ended by knee surgery, George Baldock and Rhys Norrington-Davies doubtful, and Enda Stevens and Ben Osborn definitely out. It could mean a debut for right-footed Femi Seriki.

Last six games: Hull City DDLLLW; Barnsley LWLLLL

Referee: S Martin (Staffordshire)