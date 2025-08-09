Sheffield United v Bristol City: 'Match made in heaven': Tyrese Campbell on Blades and doing his father proud

AHEAD of his first anniversary at Sheffield United, Tyrese Campbell’s declaration that it has been ‘a match made in heaven’ comes straight from the heart.

Another thing is for sure, his late father Kevin would be bursting with pride at developments over the past 12 months.

An Arsenal man, Campbell senior had a deep love affair up north with Everton, a working-class ‘people’s club’ not unlike the place where his son has found a footballing home.

As he prepares to start his second season as a ‘Blade’, Campbell can already vouch for the parallels between the blue half of Merseyside - where his ‘old man’ will forever be revered - and the red and white side of Sheffield.

A Wembley goalscorer last term, Tyrese Campbell will hope to kick on and help Sheffield United push for promotion under Ruben Selles.

There are successful chapters to pen hopefully, but the Blades have entered the soul of Campbell in a short space of time. Just as Everton did with his father.

He told The Yorkshire Post: "Even a few years ago when there was interest from this club and I spoke to my dad about it, he said there were similarities with Everton.

"At the time he went to Everton, it was a match made in heaven for him as he went onto be captain and score so many important goals and loved his time there.

"He was an Arsenal fan, but I think if you asked him, Everton was a club he held very close to his heart. That’s the same for me here.

Sheffield United's Tyrese Campbell, second left, celebrates his winner in the Steel City derby against Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

"Everyone has accepted me and it was easy to settle in and I didn’t feel unwelcome or having to prove a point.

"They have let me be the player they knew I could be and didn’t put any pressure on it and let me ‘be me for me’. It went hand in hand.

"The club has the morals I want in a football club and where I’d want to be. It was a match made in heaven for me.

"At a point where things weren’t going so well, the club came when I needed it most. I couldn’t ask for a better place to be."

Just like his father at Everton, Campbell will forever be remembered in club folklore for one special episode in particular.

Campbell’s Snr’s moment arrived on derby day in September 1999 when he netted Everton’s winner against Liverpool at Anfield.

It remains the last time that the Blues won at the home of their arch rivals, over a quarter of a century ago.

His boy will be similarly revered by Unitedites for that goal against Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane on Remembrance Sunday 2024.

Reflecting back, he added: "I am sure as a player coming in for a first season, to score a winner in a derby isn’t bad is it…

"I can’t complain and to be remembered by everyone for that is a positive memory and one I will cherish forever.

"I’d never played in a big derby like that before. Even in the warm-up, to see the passion and hatred for one and other was crazy."

While Campbell and his team-mates were afforded moments to treasure in both Steel City derbies last season, the final throes of 2024-25 proved shattering.

The last quarter of their play-off final with Sunderland proved the fateful moment in United’s campaign, but also had major ramifications for the future. Chris Wilder left just 25 days later.

It was a game in which the Blades had led for 51 minutes after Campbell’s opener - only for events to horribly unravel late on.

Life has provided a fair amount of perspective to Campbell in the past few years.

His father passed away in June 2024 and the respect shown towards one of football’s good guys following his untimely passing extended well beyond the boundaries of the places where he is adored; one half of North London, Merseyside and red side of the Trent.

Prior to joining the Blades, Campbell junior had a tough time on and off the pitch during his previous couple of seasons at former club Stoke.

It left him feeling ‘ridiculed’ and ‘written off’ with his move to South Yorkshire representing a fresh start, emotionally and professionally.

It is one which has brought out the best in him, with his haul of 11 goals last season being the biggest return of his career. But then there was Wembley..

"At the end of the day, like I always told myself, it’s life," he added.

"There’s going to be highs and lows and some hurt more than others.