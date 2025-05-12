Sheffield United v Bristol City: Mentality as massive as Blades only need to say yes

"If we say yes, we find ourselves in a final."

For Sheffield United, 22 points better than Bristol City over the 46-game season, 3-0 up heading into the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final, it really is that simple.

When nerves, tension and pressure come into play, though, even that can be anything but simple.

So Monday at Bramall Lane will all be about mentality.

DEMANDING: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

You might think manager Chris Wilder and his staff have been working on it furiously from the moment the players' usual post-match celebrations with the away fans were cut short on Thursday to emphasise there was a job still to do.

But like the football, there is only time for a bit of fine-tuning. Having a group of players who can cope with the psychological pressures of knockout football was a process that began when Wilder revamped his relegated squad in the summer.

If he is giving big motivational speeches now, he has not done his job properly the last 10 months or so.

"There's something we put up on the board, what we dreamed to do since Burnley (when automatic promotion became impossible)," he says. "We've planned it and now we've go to deliver and execute.

PERFECT RESPONSE: Callum O'Hare (Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"If I drag one of my pals off the Kop to play there's no motivation needed for him to go and do that – he'll run around and have a go.

"I might have to, at certain times, give somebody a nudge but motivation levels at this stage of the season with what's at stake and what they can achieve individually and as a group is enormous and it will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

"The whole reason you came to this football club, whether you came through the academy or whether we've signed you was to play in big games so this is your time now to come and produce the goods.

"We'll help them with the preparation and the tactical side and talk about certain things but they're in the zone and know what to do. They did it the other night.

KEY FIGURE: Martin Cranie (Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"If we say yes on Monday night then, for me, we find ourselves in a final and have an opportunity to get back into the Premier League."

Finding players talented enough to win promotion is the (relatively) easy part. As with finding players fit enough for the rigours of a 46-game campaign there are plenty of statistics and databases to signpost those worth looking at. Finding those mentally tough enough is less clear-cut.

"The people who work in (our recruitment) are very well connected and work extremely hard in talking to agents and the people who need to be talked to," explains Wilder. "There's always someone we can call on.

"We knew about Harry Clarke from Arsenal and when he went on loan at Stoke and got to know Kieran (McKenna, manager of the loanee's parent club, Ipswich Town) as well so a glowing reference off him and Kieffer (Moore) had played with him at Ipswich.

"The biggest one is my conversations with the player.

"I didn't sign Gus (Hamer), Anel (Ahmedhodzic) or Vini (Souza) and those conversations, getting a tune out of them, was key as well but they were all up for it from the first day or pre-season.

"Some players have maybe bombed at certain clubs. Look at Didzy (David McGoldrick) – he didn't have a great time at Ipswich.

"Ultimately it's our decision that we feel as a coaching staff and sometimes a gut feeling when you meet someone face to face and that relationship and chemistry you can hopefully build up and work with."

Having team players is important too to have the squad depth they need to deal with a gruelling season. Wilder was reminded of that when he took charge of a charity match to honour former centre-back Chris Basham the day after the season ended.

"They have to be all in, 100 per cent," he insists.

"I've been there as a player when you're not playing and I'm walking outside and my old man, my mum and my pals are there asking what's the matter.

"It was, 'Get yourself back in there and go and support your team and fellow players.'

"Take Callum (O'Hare) as an example, he's played the most minutes and we change it around because we feel we need to and he gets on with it and comes roaring back.

"I don't expect him to be jumping through hoops when we name the team but he understands it and whoever plays in his position he's supporting them and when he comes on he has the opportunity to effect the game as well.

"The players that play 35/40 games take care of themselves, the players who come in and do five, 10 or 15 – it’s the Martin Cranies of our world.

"I bumped into Crains last Sunday, an incredible, emotional day that represented everything fabulous about our football club.

"Before the game we had a little beer amongst ourselves – not the best preparation for some but I don't think any of them were surprised by my approach.

"The reason we got promoted wasn't the Billy Sharps, the David McGoldricks, Jack O'Connells or (Chris) Bashams, it was the Martin Crainies and Gary Madines."