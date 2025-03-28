Sheffield United v Coventry City: Chris Wilder hails 'class act' as Frank Lampard puts himself in thick of Championship promotion race again

DURING his spell in the big time with his beloved Sheffield United in that feted 2019-20 season, Chris Wilder liked to break bread with some famous managerial counterparts, including his adversary this evening.

He secured the fulsome respect of those at the top table including the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and a certain Frank Lampard in the process, having previously earned the right in the division below. Above all else, Wilder – among an elite band of bosses to be named as Manager of the Year by the League Managers’ Association – likes to win.

He beat one or two of them along the way including Lampard, whose Chelsea side were on the receiving end of a chastening 3-0 Premier League loss at Bramall Lane.

After a few blows with the blues of London and Liverpool, Lampard is back for more and getting his hands dirty at second-tier level again.

Gus Hamer.

The decorated ex-Chelsea and England midfielder legend may have managed in the Championship for less than 80 league matches, but is in the thick of things at the top end of the table with his second Midlands club in Coventry City.

Back in his previous year at this level in 2018-19, Lampard - then at Derby County - ended Leeds United's season on a stunning and wild play-off night at Elland Road.

He has the potential to have an influence regarding Yorkshire clubs at this season's sharp end. After visiting United tonight, the Sky Blues host Burnley on April 5 in a game which Blades and Leeds supporters will have a keen eye on.

Whoever finishes outside the top two come early May might just have a further appointment with Lampard's galvanised side in mid to late May.

Chelsea's then head coach Frank Lampard (L) and Sheffield United's English manager Chris Wilder (R) chat on the touchline after the English Premier League football match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on July 11, 2020. Photo by RUI VIEIRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

On Lampard, whose Coventry side have won 10 of their last 12 league matches, including a fine 3-0 success over Sunderland last time out, Wilder said: "I have got an enormous amount of respect for Frank.

"I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves, I honestly don’t.

"People talk about England managers and people are critical of him. I just don’t get it, he could quite easily manage England in my opinion.

"The job he has done at Coventry; he didn’t ask to do it, but wanted to get his hands dirty.

"He is a respectful guy and class act in my opinion. I have had text messages off him over the past two or three years and he’s a proper genuine football guy who knows what it’s about.

"People talk about ‘Frank Lampard’s Coventry’. That's not what he’s about, he’s about winning games and helping his group Monday to Friday or matchday. He is proving to be an inspired choice as manager."

Wilder being Wilder still provides a caveat. Even accounting for Coventry's power surge after bringing in Lampard in late autumn, the Blades chief alludes to the fact that the sight of them in the top six should be no surprise. They may even be punching a little below their weight as far as the savvy Championship operator is concerned.

He added: "Coventry have arguably got one of the best groups of players in this division and that is being shown now.

"There’s strength in depth and Frank has come in and done what he has needed to do. They are in a position where they are absolutely steaming through everybody and we understand the challenge of what they bring.

"Their record since he has come in has been outstanding and the (season's) record possibly should have - from a league position - been better than what it is, but these things happen."

Late-season evenings under the lights in front of expectant sell-out crowds with the full glare of the spotlight on both sets of players and dug-outs explain the addictive side of football management to the likes of Wilder and Lampard. It is something money can't buy.

The evening also has a juicy subplot by way of former Sky Blues players Gus Hamer and Callum O'Hare facing their former clubs in such a key fixture.

Big characters and players are made for such occasions.

After a forgettable cameo from the bench in the Lane's last marquee game against Leeds - a side who pushed for him last summer - Hamer might just be hankering for the stage in particular.

Wilder continued: "He’s a great guy and a major personality in the group. We have talked about bringing personality and characters back into the group and he’s certainly front and centre of that.

"He’s playing really well and enjoys the position he plays in. He’s not stuck on the left wing how people think he is and doesn’t really want to play 'ten' although some people might think he does.

"I want to put him in a part of the pitch he enjoys, coming in off the right and roaming and getting involved. He doesn’t produce the goals he does or play at the level he does if he wasn’t enjoying his football.