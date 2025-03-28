Sheffield United v Coventry City: Chris Wilder's key run-in message to his attacking players plus Blades chief on 'positive' talks with owners
The upwardly-mobile Blades have ticked a lot of boxes on a memorable 2024-25 journey so far since early August and their selection options this evening – both in the starting line-up and on the bench – represents a key indicator of their serious credentials at the business end.
Chris Wilder’s job is to utilise the array of tools at his disposal at the right junctures. That’s the art of management.
He said: “I’ve got the boy who scored the winner in the Sheffield derby (Rhian Brewster) and that will hopefully be the catalyst for him to move on (with us).
“Tyrese (Campbell) is scoring goals and Tom Cannon is absolutely banging the door down and Kieffer (Moore) has played a part for his international team.
“There’s Callum O’Hare as well and also Gus (Hamer), Ben (Brereton-Diaz), Jez (Jesurun Rak-Sakyi) and Brooksy (Andre Brooks). That's what we need and the top clubs have and need and we have those options, however we want to do it. They are all pushing and pushing and have got a massive part to play between now and the end of the season.”
Wilder met with officials from club owners COH Sports for dinner this week and envisages discussions regarding the futures of several players coming off-contract, including Brewster, to commence shortly.
He added: “I was out to dinner with a couple of board members and they were extremely positive in their approach to where the football club is going and I am the same. We are in a great position off the pitch and on it, we are in a top position as well. It’s all aligned and going forward.”