Sheffield United v Coventry City: Chris Wilder's key run-in message to his attacking players plus Blades chief on 'positive' talks with owners

SHEFFIELD United could move three points clear at the Championship summit tonight when Coventry City visit and a sold-out Bramall Lane is a further barometer of the fact that they are in rude health, going into the season’s critical phase.

The upwardly-mobile Blades have ticked a lot of boxes on a memorable 2024-25 journey so far since early August and their selection options this evening – both in the starting line-up and on the bench – represents a key indicator of their serious credentials at the business end.

Chris Wilder’s job is to utilise the array of tools at his disposal at the right junctures. That’s the art of management.

He said: “I’ve got the boy who scored the winner in the Sheffield derby (Rhian Brewster) and that will hopefully be the catalyst for him to move on (with us).

“Tyrese (Campbell) is scoring goals and Tom Cannon is absolutely banging the door down and Kieffer (Moore) has played a part for his international team.

“There’s Callum O’Hare as well and also Gus (Hamer), Ben (Brereton-Diaz), Jez (Jesurun Rak-Sakyi) and Brooksy (Andre Brooks). That's what we need and the top clubs have and need and we have those options, however we want to do it. They are all pushing and pushing and have got a massive part to play between now and the end of the season.”

Wilder met with officials from club owners COH Sports for dinner this week and envisages discussions regarding the futures of several players coming off-contract, including Brewster, to commence shortly.

