SHEFFIELD United may still reside in the relegation zone, but their metrics are back among the 'top 10' in the Championship, according to Chris Wilder.

In an increasingly data-driven football world, the Blades manager, who was reappointed in mid-September - less than 90 days after leaving the club - has crunched the numbers and seen enough to suggest that the club are back on the right path again.

But the experienced Blades chief, whose side welcome Derby County today, wants more. A lot more.

Wilder's seven games back in charge have yielded three wins. A modest return on one level, but given the context of United losing their opening six matches of the season, it constitutes progress.

The 58-year-old also believes that the players' mentality has also improved markedly since the start of the campaign, with the relinquishing of a two-goal lead last time out at Preston purely down to lapses in concentration and fine details and not mindset, in his view.

He said: "We had to take our medicine and move on (at Preston).

"But we're okay as long as we learn from it and the players are listening. The fitness levels are getting better. All the metrics that we base our game on a positive aspect are in the top 10.

"Now I want them to get into the top six on the metrics side of it. But still, me being me, us being us as a football club, the biggest thing is winning games of football and we're disappointed that we didn't win it.

Sheffield United match-winner Rhian Brewster, pictured celebrating his derby winner against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in March. Picture: Steve Ellis.

"I've been delighted with the players' attitudes. They didn't cave (in at Preston).

"They had the white flag up (in early season). They're not having a white flag up now. They know that's not acceptable for me or the supporters.

"Full stop. All these messages would have been drip-fed into them pre-season, but I'm not going to back on old things. They weren't from me. There wasn't an opportunity to do it, so we have to cram it in."

Tom Davies will be involved against Derby, while Wilder has confirmed that Gus Hamer, who injured knee ligaments in the last international break, remains on track to return for the Steel City derby at Sheffield Wednesday after the final international hiatus of 2025.

A further fillip saw captain Oli Arblaster, out for almost a year with an ACL injury, return to training with the first-team squad for the first time on Friday.

Wilder added: "Now we have to plot that path very carefully with him and make sure the timing of this is right (return to action) and there's not going to be any long-standing issues with him.

"(Alan) Shearer had one (ACL injury) when he was 19, went and played 500 games and smashed all sorts of records.

"You need a bit of luck, of course, in the early part and we need to give him time and space as well to recapture the form and the promise that he showed everybody previously here at the club."

Former Blades forward Rhian Brewster makes his first return to Bramall Lane today following his summer move to Derby and while Wilder is unsure what sort of reception he will receive, his respect for the club's record £23.5m signing remains strong.

Some horrendous injury misfortune allied to some form issues ensured that Brewster had a chequered time at S2.

That said, he did guarantee himself a place in Sheffield football folklore after joining the exclusive club of players to win a Steel City derby. He scored United's winner at Hillsborough in March.

Wilder commented: "I've got a lot of time and respect for him as a lad. It was an incredibly unlucky, unfortunate time here with the injuries he had. "I've said enough about him (before). He'll get the reception that he gets, whether it's mixed, incredibly positive or negative. People have their own views on that.