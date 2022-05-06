Here are a few things you need to know ahead of the encounter, including kick-off time, recent form, team news and more.

When and where? 12.30pm, Bramall Lane

Last six games: Sheffield United WWDLDW; Fulham WLDWLL

Referee: J Smith (Lincolnshire)

Team news: Paul Heckingbottom expects Conor Hourihane and Morgan Gibbs-White to have recovered from knocks and right wing-back George Baldock is available again but Billy Sharp is not.

Opposition key man: Harry Wilson – Okay, so we all know who the real Fulham dangerman is with 43 goals to his name this season, but assuming he is not rested the Blades need to cut out the supply line to Aleksandar Mitrovic and £12m midfielder Wilson has 19 assists this season.

Talking point: Quite simply, can they do it? A win books the Blades’ place in the play-offs, a draw has them twitching about goal difference if Middlesbrough win at Preston North End and defeat to the champions will have the Blades nervously checking results elsewhere.

Sheffiel United's George Baldock is available to face Fulham at Bramall Lane. Picture: Isaac Parkin/Sportimage

Last time: Sheffield United 1 Fulham 1, October 18, 2020, Premier League – Mitrovic missed a penalty and Ademola Lookman scored a wonderful solo goal before substitute Billy Sharp’s late spot kick ensured both teams claimed their first points of the season. Both were relegated by the end of it.