Sheffield United v Hull City: Bramall Lane stand crucial to Blades’ promotion chances

Instead of renewing acquaintances with his ex-Barnsley team-mate after this evening’s all-Yorkshire meeting at Bramall Lane, the Sheffield United manager will shake hands with his Hull City counterpart Shota Arveladze – who had been lined up by the Tigers some time before McCann’s departure on January 25.

One of the worst kept secrets in football was confirmed when McCann left Hull shortly after the takeover of the club by Turkish media mogul Acun Ilicali, whose ‘chosen one’ in terms of ex-Rangers striker Arveladze was waiting in the wings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New owners usually want to bring their own man in and that is very often the script in football.

Paul Heckingbottom: Has sympathy but also understanding about Hull’s change of manager.

Heckingbottom left one of his former clubs in Barnsley just a few months after the majority takeover of the club by the Pacific Media Group in December 2017.

He went of his own accord in February 2018, but there were clear tensions with the new Reds hierarchy, who have appointed European coaches ever since.

At Hibernian, Heckingbottom was sacked in autumn 2019, with US entrepreneur Ron Gordon having only taken over in the summer.

Fortunately, at his current club, the 44-year-old is at the front and centre of everything to do with the first team.

Sheffield United's Jayden Boglel (left) and Huddersfield Town's Lewis O'Brien battle for the ball during Saturdya's goalless draw (Picture: PA)

‘Football manager’ is his grand title and he has a contract until 2027, with the club having the option of extending by a year. Compared to McCann, he is on much, much firmer ground.

Heckingbottom, who has spoken to McCann since his departure from Hull, said: “Listen, what can you do? You cannot do much about it. Other than stump up 20 million yourself and buy the football club yourself...

“So we (managers) cannot moan about it. When it is your club and money, you can do what you want. You have every right. It is not a dig at the owner at all, it’s sympathy for Grant.

“Even if Grant had been there, the whole dynamic changes at a football club and you have to somehow deal with that. Sometimes, it is not about the football why you lose your job.

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze has lost his last three games (Picture: PA)

“Grant has suffered, but everyone can see what a good job he did (at Hull) and was doing. And everyone understands that.

“Grant is a mate of mine so yes, of course I spoke to him.

“It is unfair on Grant but no one has to talk to me about changing ownership because I’ve experienced it before myself. You know what happens when that occurs.”

It will not be lost upon anyone of a Blades persuasion that tonight’s game is the start of a run of five out of six league fixtures at Bramall Lane – and opportunity certainly knocks in that regard.

While United’s front-foot aggressive football has seen the club go back to the future under Heckingbottom, their renewed defensive steel is something which has also come to the fore, encouragingly.

The Blades have kept four clean sheets in their last five matches, while they are yet to concede a goal in Heckingbottom’s three home matches so far.

October 30 is the last time they conceded a goal at S2. On his side’s recent defensive consistency Heckingbottom said: “I have been really pleased. We want that.

“Without giving too much away, we have showed them a lot of examples of where we were conceding chances from and then really working and emphasising why we do certain bits of work to limit those chances.

“The players are getting their rewards and are defending the box really well. A big part is how we defend from the front as well. We attack as a team and defend as a team whether in set-pieces or open play.”

Someone playing a key part in those strong rearguard statistics is club stalwart Chris Basham.

United’s longest-serving player, 33, is out of contract in the summer, although his deal does contain a clause which will see it automatically extended if he plays a certain number of games this season.

For his part, Basham is keen to continue his association with a club which will always be in his heart, even if his roots remain very much in the north-east.

Basham said: “I am not sure (when the clause is triggered), it is probably seven or eight games away yet.

“I didn’t have the start I wanted to this year.

“It was always going to take a while as I was playing a bit of catch-up with starting games, but it won’t be far away now.

“I have got to keep going and play the best I can and hopefully something moves above.

“Everybody knows what I am like. I will just keep cracking on.

“I want to stay and perform here and get the club in the Premier League again. If we can do that this year, great.

“I will keep plugging away until my legs finally give up!”

United have yet to find out the specific length of time that David McGoldrick will be out of action with a thigh problem.

Enda Stevens’ absence with a calf injury will be for a longer spell than the club initially envisaged, Heckingbottom confirmed.

Last six games: Sheffield United DWWWWD; Hull WWWLLL.

Referee: O Langford (West Midlands).