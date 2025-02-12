Sheffield United v Middlesbrough FC: No 'milky' way for tough-talking Chris Wilder ahead of visit of under-pressure former club
He forcibly replied: "I would rather have a team that are mentally strong and tough and wants to win than a team who are milky and soft and plays beautiful football. End of conversation, end of chat."
His comments weren’t directed, per se, at next opponents and former club Middlesbrough, a side he respects.
But certainly for followers of Boro, the views of Wilder - a vastly-experienced and successful manager who knows what it takes to get out of one of the most unforgiving divisions around - will have struck a chord.
While Wilder’s high-flying Blades team have proven themselves to be proficient at finding a way to win on the tough days which invariably accompany the good ones at Championship level, Boro have proved the exact opposite in 2024-25.
Sporadically, Michael Carrick’s side have looked one of the best footballing teams in the division. Their 1-0 success over the Blades in the reverse fixture on Teesside was one such occasion.
Frustratingly, their inability to cope with spells of pressure and concession of a litany of soft goals is providing the narrative to a season where promotion was the aim at the outset.
Boro’s recruitment has reconfirmed that fact. Decorated Premier League striker Kelechi Iheanacho could make his debut tonight.
Ahead of this game, Boro, who have not won back-to-back league games since late November, are 20 points behind United and find themselves outside of the top six.
Wilder, whose side took three points despite a poor weekend performance against lowly Portsmouth - their fifth win in their last six league outings - said: "I am a winning football manager and we want our teams to win games of football.
"That’s where I would rather be.
"We are in the early part of a build and we are there because we have got that attitude which the majority of our supporters want to see.
"When they walk out of the ground, we are a winning football club. A lot of teams would swap that in a heartbeat and some big clubs."
Wilder was critical of his side’s display last weekend. With the benefit of a few days reflection, he admitted that he perhaps needs to ‘chill out’ a bit in future at a time of the year when points are comfortably the main aim, however they arrive.
He picks from strength this evening with midfielder Tom Davies back in the fray, with the Blades chief confirming that discussions are also under way with forward Rhian Brewster - who played his part in setting up Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s winning goal last weekend - regarding a new deal.
Some desperate injury fortune and form issues have stymied the Londoner’s time at S2, but Wilder is still keen to retain the 24-year-old, whose deal expires this summer. Brewster joined in October 2020 for a fee which could have been worth up to £23.5m, a then close record.
A chunk of the money was dependent on the player hitting certain criteria, with United having not paid out that full amount.
Wilder added: "We're in discussions with Rhian and his representatives. I'd love him to stay. I'm a big fan. I don't go along with what people say. The boy didn't want to get injured.
"Sheffield United have not seen the best of Rhian, through situations that have not been his doing for the majority of the time.
"He understands there's pressure on him, that comes with a big price tag, although it wasn't as big as everyone once said it was. It was nowhere near £23m, but he came with big expectations, but he's still got to prove he is still the player he was then.
"He's desperately trying to do that, he's an incredibly positive and popular member of the group and we love working with him.”