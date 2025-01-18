Eighteen days into the winter window and 26 days after the takeover of the club by COH Sports, Sheffield United are still to add bodies to their promotion-chasing squad, much to the frustration of their manager.

Chris Wilder was the picture of a man whose patience was wearing thin with external forces when he addressed the media ahead of the Blades’ Championship date with Norwich City at Bramall Lane.

Little ground has been made in a slow-moving transfer window, even if he has all his ducks lined up, in a row and telling him that United is their first-choice destination.

There is a bid in for Tom Cannon, who scored 11 goals in 25 appearances for Stoke City in the first half of the season, prompting Leicester City to recall him to try and cash in.

Wanted man: Tom Cannon pictured scoring for Stoke City against Sunderland earlier this season. Both Sunderland and Sheffield United have bid for the forward who was recalled by Leicester City this week. (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sunderland – who have been splashing the cash – have also made a bid. Wilder has his targets but will not mortgage United’s long-term future.

He doesn’t necessarily need to. The targets he has identified are all experienced, ready-to-go operators that he needs to get the Blades over the line in the race for the Premier League.

He might just have to wait a little bit longer than he had hoped before the pieces start falling into place.

“This is an extremely difficult window to deal in,” he said.

Chris Wilder, Manager of Sheffield United, admits to frustration in the transfer market (Picture: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

“We’ve had our targets from the off and we’re chasing them down and we’re confident that all our No 1 targets will get through the door.

“There’s been 15 deals in the Championship after two weeks, it’s incredibly slow. We want to do business, the owners want to do business.

“Financially we’re not a reckless club, because that gets you into trouble medium and long-term.

“It’d be easy to say let’s go sign him, him and him, get the cheque book out and take huge gambles.

“We’re not going to do that. There’s a process. I treat the money as if it’s my own. We are definitely in the market for one or two permanent deals and for three loan signings.”

He is assured that the players he covets all want to join United’s promotion push, but they are all players that other teams are also interested in, which forces the selling/loaning clubs to try and leverage the best deal.

“That’s the massively frustrating part of it,” admitted Wilder. “I’d have loved to have got people in for tomorrow, but it won’t be happening.

“I’m a little bit frustrated that we haven’t got anybody in because I thought we might have, but maybe the clubs we were purchasing players from or loaning from would have got their business done a little bit quicker, but you’ve got to respect that they want the best price.

“All the players we want are coveted by other clubs but we’ve got confidence that they want to come to us.”

Wilder confirmed a bid is in for Cannon, saying “we’re in the race”.

"The really good thing about it is we’re looking to improve and invest in the team with a couple of permanent signings that hopefully can play their part in our second part of the season being successful. If we don’t then we’ll move on to other targets that are value for money, and if there isn’t anybody we’ll not do any business on the permanent front.”

Other external factors continue to irk Wilder, the fixture schedule in particular. This week they host Norwich today, travel to Swansea on Tuesday and visit Hull City on Friday night. It is the second time they have had a week like that.

“I’ve had a document done,” he said. “We suffer the most out of all the top clubs over turnaround in fixtures, by quite a long way.

“It’s interesting reading. Suppose that’s the price you pay for getting off to a good start. We’d like some parity and consistency. We’ll have to deal with a really punishing week but the most important game is Saturday.”

That brings an instant reunion with Anis Slimane who made his loan move to Norwich from the Blades permanent this week.

Wilder revealed the Tunisian international effectively went on strike before a game while at United, a course of action in stark contrast to his current crop of players, the manager highlighting Kieffer Moore who has been playing injured for the last month and could figure again today despite needing a hernia operation.

“Last year players were checking out,” said Wilder. “This is the quality we have in this group. He has been struggling physically but he’s willing to put his hand up.

“Players have been willing to run through brick walls for myself, the badge – and that’s what we’ll need the remaining 20 games.”