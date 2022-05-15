Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest: Good day, bad day, key moment, player ratings, big match verdict and more

Here are some standout moments and performances from the Bramall Lane clash as well as Leon Wobschall

Good day – Brennan Johnson: Might have scored a few more, but also showed just why he is surely destined for the Premier League next season. Whatever happens at the end of the current one with Nottingham Forest.

Bad day – Ben Osborn: The Derby lad’s unfortunate slip to gift-wrap the visitors’ first goal had to be against Forest, of all teams. His old club.

Sheffield United's Jack Robinson (left) and Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson battle for the ball at Bramall Lane Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Key moment – 91st minute: Sander Berge and Jack Robinson rise highest following a late corner and provide United with a lifeline. The goal was credited to the former.

Referee – Andre Marriner: Ignored home appeals for a penalty when Berge went down under a challenge in the box from James Garner.

Quote of the day: “The block was huge and our goal was huge and it makes it ‘game on’ for Tuesday.” Paul Heckingbottom on the importance of Sander Berge’s late goal - and a key block minutes earlier from John Egan.’s player ratings.

Next time? Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United, play-off semi-final second leg; tomorrow (7.45pm).

TOUGH GOING: Sheffield United's Ben Osborn Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Blades player ratings – Foderingham: Kept United in it in the first half and showed just why he has had such a fine season – 7

Basham: Made a positive start, but had to dig in as Forest enjoyed a feast on the counter. Hard going – 5

Egan: Saw an early header cleared off the line. Struggled to impose order at the back and made a ghastly error for Forest’s second – 4

Robinson: Had his difficulties with Johnson and Spence down his side. Cautioned after a kerfuffle with the latter – 5

Osborn: His unfortunate slip against his former club proved costly early on – 5

Norwood: Difficult first half and was put in the shade by Forest. Booked. Final ball wanting at times – 5

Fleck: Drove United early on and booked for a meaty challenge on danger man Zinckernagel – 5

Stevens: Some moments going forward, but it was tougher going the other way – 5

Berge: Could not exert the class on proceedings that he showed the previous Saturday in the first half. More involved on the restart and gave United a slither of hope at the death – 6

Gibbs-White: Posed problems with his movement. But his decision-making was errant at times, by his immaculate standards. Unstinting in his work-rate – 6

Ndiaye: Bright early on, but faded – 5