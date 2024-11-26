Sheffield United v Oxford United: Chris Wilder wants takeover clarity as he hopes to strengthen regardless
The Blades are one of three teams level on points at the top of the Championship with Leeds United and Sunderland, their visitors on Friday. First the Blades host Oxford United on Tuesday, 24 hours before Luton Town are at Elland Road.
A quick return to the Premier League would have a transformative effect on the Blades’ finances, as well as matters on the field.
With vice-captain Oliver Arblaster unlikely to play again this season after a cruciate knee injury, and doubts even before that about the depth in some areas of the squad, Wilder is looking to strengthen in January, but does not yet know what resources he has.
That is because a potential takeover mooted in the spring is still rumbling on, with an American-led consortium with a seemingly changing cast still to complete the sale Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad Al Saud has wanted for years.
"I believe we need clarity, I'd like to think we're coming up to that point one way or the other,” said Wilder. “(Chief executive) Stephen Bettis has kept me in the loop as much as he can.
“Definitely for January, we need to strengthen, especially with losing Arblaster.”
With three loan signings made last summer but five allowed per starting XI, Wilder hopes for scope to reinforce the squad regardless.
“We don't need four, five and six but we do need two or three to bolster and I'd like to think we'd get that opportunity to do that,” he said.
"The prize is big at the end of the season and the second part of the season will take its toll. The strongest squads will come through.
"The deal hasn't been done so we're going off the back of Prince Abdullah will still be the owner and two loans and seeing what happens.
"I don't want to lose anybody in January but I haven't got a crystal ball. If frees become available we've got position-specific requirements. We don't want to lose anybody through injury, we don't want to lose anybody through sales and we want to add to a promising group of players that are going well.”
Wilder can point to his experience of 2018-19, when the Blades won promotion with Prince Abdullah holding a 50 per cent stake.
"We brought Kieran Dowell, Gary Madine and Scott Hogan in,” he recalled. "They add to the squad, they keep players on their toes, it's healthy competition and they contribute."
Tyrese Campbell, who has scored in four of the last five games, is a fitness doubt having come off on Saturday with a tight hamstring.
"All the players we're monitoring and we'll give as much time as possible for them to be available," said Wilder. "With the two other boys (Rhian Brewster and Kieffer Moore) we'll give them the best chance.
"They've been out on the grass. It's important we don't gamble, so they they have to be right.
"They'll come in on Tuesday morning, we'll have a little peek at them and make a decision."
Anel Ahmedhodzic is suspended after Saturday’s red card against Coventry City.
