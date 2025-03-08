Sheffield United v Preston: Chris Wilder's respect for Paul Heckingbottom on reunion day - after restoring Blades' identity and mojo

Sheffield United v Preston THE songs from the Shoreham Street Stand will reference one of Sheffield United’s ‘own’ in Chris - sorry Chrissie - Wilder on reunion day at Bramall Lane.

Those previous catchy chants of ‘Hecky and Stuart McCall’, which reverberated around the Kop during the club’s previous promotion quest from the Championship to the Premier League two seasons ago will instead be reserved for the visiting section at Bramall Lane.

Not that Unitedites will want to hear much of that today, with important promotion points at stake. It could be an indicator that Paul Heckingbottom’s proud Preston side are causing the hosts a bit of bother, after all.

Whatever transpires, there should be genuine respect afterwards. For the way in which Heckingbottom and McCall restored not only United’s mojo after Slavisa Jokanovic’s colourless brief spell in charge early in 2021-22, but also their playing identity, which got back to the front-foot traits which so successfully characterised the club during their years of plenty under Wilder, first time around.

Paul Heckingbottom took charge of Preston North End in August 2024.

Wilder, of course brought in Heckingbottom, a similarly driven Yorkshireman who knows what he wants from his football teams in the first place, as his under-23s lead coach in the summer of 2020.

Part of the reasoning was also having a like-minded manager who would also provide continuity should Wilder leave, which happened during a brutal 2020-21. A ready-made ‘succession plan’ as Wilder puts it.

After taking caretaker charge in the final quarter of that campaign, Heckingbottom reverted to his previous role under Jokanovic before the manager’s call came again in November 2021. This time on a permanent basis.

Ex-Leeds United and Barnsley chief Heckingbottom would be eventually replaced by the man who brought him in the first place in Wilder in December 2023, having had plenty to contend with as off-the-field uncertainty stalked the club. He operated with the equivalent of one hand behind his back in the transfer market.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder celebrating his side's opener against Leeds United recently. Image: Cody Froggatt/PA Wire.

It was a tough time, undeniably. And Wilder knew what he was up against more than most.

He said: “Paul took the (caretaker) reins and it was a difficult period at the back end of the second season in the Premier League and the club went down a different road (with Jokanovic).

"I am not sure that one was the right one to go down if I was perfectly honest with it because of the players we had at the time. And the plans were to keep everybody and have a push to get promoted.

"But obviously, there was a change of style, manager, idea and culture. Not in a negative way, just a different road to go down. I believe it was all set to have a successful season.

“From a stats point of view, Paul coming in (permanently) after 17 games (in 2021-22), to get to a play-off semi-final was a great achievement.

"I am sure that maybe if he’d had the group at the start of the season with round pegs in round holes and playing the players in their preferred positions and going down the way it was maybe set up to go down, then promotion would have been achieved - or going very close to being promoted automatically.

"And to get the group promoted in the year after was a great achievement. He’s someone I know well and I am delighted he is doing well.”

While talk of Heckingbottom’s first return to S2 since his departure has understandably filled the pre-match preliminaries, the sight of another well-known figure heading back to Bramall Lane has slipped under the radar somewhat.

Loan defender Harry Souttar, who enjoyed an outstanding loan spell before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury on Boxing Day, is a guest today.

The Australian international is partway through a long rehabilitation period at parent club Leicester City and he can be sure of a generous ovation.

Wilder continued: "We were delighted when we secured his services. He was outstanding for us in the first half of the season up to his injury.

"His presence was amazing and his performances were really good and his personality around the place was great.

"It was an unfortunate injury and I am sure he will get back to where he was with us. It will be good to see Harry, he’s a popular boy and the players will be keen to see and meet up with him."

As for him returning as a player to the Lane one day, well it's a case of ‘never say never’ for Wilder.