You might be more inclined to believe him if he had not made it look so easy.

Heckingbottom inherited a team struggling to get going after relegation from the Premier League, 16th in the Championship. It helped that he was not totally new to them, having had a spell as caretaker at the back end of last season either side of being in charge of the Under-23s, but nevertheless, only Nottingham Forest have won more points since he took over.

Victory over a Reading side whose own form has picked up under Ince will strengthen the Blades’ play-off hopes with just four matches to play. The Heckingbottom transformation was pretty much instant and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham puts it down to one thing more than any other: clarity.

Wes Foderingham of Sheffield United. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

The Sheffield United side which finished ninth in the Premier League was a joy to behold simply because you could see years of coaching by Chris Wilder and Alan Knill fall into place in front of you. As soon as one player moved, everyone else seemed to understand instantly where they needed to be.

Heckingbottom’s style of play is pretty similar but certainly not identical, and was a departure from the more confused approach of Slavisa Jokanovic. Almost immediately, though, Heckingbottom got the Blades playing as he wanted.

“We had the experience with the manager last season so we understood the way he worked and he understood a lot about the boys but he’s been very clear with how he wants the team to look, whether that’s from a tactical standpoint or the main thing’s been the intensity, and what we need to bring to our individual roles,” argues Foderingham, who has emerged as first-choice goalkeeper under the former Barnsley and Leeds United manager.

“If you can be clear with that, everyone can understand their role and you’re able to perform it on the pitch.

Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham denies Matty Wolfe of Barnsley. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“We turned our form around quite quickly, probably quicker than anyone expected, but that’s testament to the coaching staff and the boys.”

Even for goalkeepers, it is important to know what is expected of them – whether to sweep up behind the defence, whether they need to be an early part of the build-up or kick the ball long – and what to expect from those in front.

“We went to the back three just before he (Jokanovic) left but the manager is just clear with what we want to do, we know when the time is to play out, the time to go long,” says Foderingham. “I’m clear in my own role in any given situation. If it’s something you’re not used to doing, it can take time. It’s something we’ve built up over the season and got better at and now I feel like everybody knows what their role is and it’s just down to you to go out there and just make sure you perform.”

That understanding has been vital as the personnel has changed, largely because of injury. Chris Basham has been training this week but the absence of the player who along with Jack O’Connell – also injured – came to epitomise the Wilder way as an overlapping centre-back has been problematic, especially with the man signed as cover, Charlie Goode, struggling for fitness too.

Sheffield United duo Wes Foderingham and Paul Heckingbottom. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“It’s important if you’re outside of the team to know what the boys are doing,” argues Foderingham. “There are small details that are maybe different to your normal role.

“There are boys who have come in from the cold and performed really well. Kyron (Gordon) came in and did fantastically well. He’s trained with us day in, day out so he would have known his role.”

In the last two games, the Basham-shaped hole on the right of the back three has been filled by Filip Uremovic, a Croatian centre-back signed as a free agent when his Rubin Kazan contract was suspended by UEFA because of the invasion of Ukraine. He has shown Foderingham and Heckingbottom why he has such a good reputation in the game.

“He’s an international defender, he’s mature and understands first and foremost how to be a good defender, but also how to take information on board,” adds Foderingham. “Sometimes how quickly you can take information on board determines how quickly you can settle into a team.

“He’s a big character, he comes out with some random shouts which the boys chuckle at but you can see that passion and drive, he’s hard as nails and he’s a great fit for us.”

As the Blades have shown in recent away games, knowing what is needed and doing it are not one and the same thing, but doing the latter without the former is nigh on possible.

Last six games: Sheffield United DWLWDL; Reading LWDWDL

Referee: G Ward (Surrey)