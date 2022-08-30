Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As far as manager Paul Heckingbottom is concerned, the bigger the challenge, the better, and he sees that same mindset in James McAtee after a difficult Friday.

The 19-year-old was substituted at half-time at Luton Town and faces a fight from his replacement on the night, friend and fellow Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle, to deputise for broken leg victim John Fleck against Reading. Doyle agrees with Heckingbottom that a tough baptism will do him no harm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a big learning curve,” said Doyle, yet to start for the Blades. “We’ve played many games together in City’s academy and he’s a brilliant player and a great lad.

Tommy Doyle: Could be elevated to a starting role after substitute appearance at Luton. (Picture: Simon Bellis/SportImage)

“Games like that will teach you things more than anything. I know him very well, he’ll be fine. He’ll dust himself off and be ready to go again.”

This is McAtee’s first loan whereas Doyle – 364 days older – was at Hamburg and Cardiff City. And as Heckingbottom points out, this is what he signed up for.

“He could have gone lots of other places but we spoke a lot about the challenges he faces at our club and in the Championship where everyone’s going to try and stop you and hurt you in their own way,” he said. “He chose that and that is going to make sure he gets the best out of it.”

Playing the in-form team adds to the fun for Heckingbottom, whose side have also had a turn at the top.

James McAtee of Sheffield Utd (R) is challenged by Luke O'Nien of Sunderland (Picture: Darren Staples / Sportimage)

“It’s just nice we’re playing teams at their best,” he said. “We like that because we know it’s going to be tough, as Reading showed last season against us.

“I’ve seen the best and worst of Reading. I watched the Boro game and when they beat Blackburn and I was at the Rotherham game where they were humbled. But Rotherham have done that to a couple of teams.”

Reda Khadra returns to the squad and Wes Foderingham and Rhys Norrington-Davies have recovered from the problems suffered in the draw at Luton.

Last six games: Sheffield United WLDWWD; Reading WLLWWW

Referee: G Ward (Surrey).