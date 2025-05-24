Sheffield United v Sunderland: Positive Callum O'Hare driven on by Wembley disappointments

Sheffield United v Sunderland When Sheffield United signed Callum O'Hare on a free transfer, they got more than just one of the Championship's brightest playmakers.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four goals and six assists have been a reasonable rather than a jaw-dropping return but there are good reasons why the 27-year-old has played more than 3,000 minutes for the Blades this season, and why they can expect that little bit extra out of him in Saturday's Championship play-off semi-final against Sunderland at Wembley.

Firstly, he has demons to be bury.

O'Hare was a spectator at the 2023 final – due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury picked up at Bramall Lane – as his Coventry City team-mates lost a penalty shoot-out to Luton Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was back the following April, for another shoot-out defeat even harder to take.

Coventry were massive underdogs in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United, and no-hopers once Erik ten Hag's men led 3-0 inside an hour.

But three goals in 24 minutes – the middle one for O'Hare – took the game to extra-time. It looked like Victor Torp won it seconds before the end of extra-time only for his goal to be disallowed by the tightest of video assistant referee decisions.

With O'Hare's penalty saved and Ben Sheaf's missed, the dream died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CONNECTION: Sheffield United's Callum O'Hare (left) celebrates a goal with Gustavo Hamer (Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

As if that was not motivation enough, O'Hare has positive history to chase too. Not since Bobby Zamora 20 years ago has anyone scored in all three of his club's play-off games in a season. Goals home and away off the bench against Bristol City means O'Hare has that chance.

But all season long O'Hare has been greater than the sum of his parts because playing alongside Gustavo Hamer makes both better.

"One hundred per cent," says the 27-year-old, who had three seasons with Hamer at Coventry before the latter headed to Bramall Lane. "I was talking to my family and my friends about it.

"There's only a few players in your career that you just have that connection with straight away, sort of like telepathy. It was just instant from the first training session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ENERGY: Gustavo Hamer (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

"We were always looking for each other, we always knew what each other was going to do.

"He's a top guy and a top player. He just has the energy, bouncing around the dressing room. What you see on the pitch is how he is off the pitch."

Hamer twisted O'Hare's arm to join him in South Yorkshire despite a debut season ending in a demoralising relegation.

"I'd always message him," says O'Hare. "I used to watch the games last season because he was playing and he was doing well, scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WEMBLEY GOAL: Callum O'Hare scores for Coventry City against Manchester United in last year's dramatic FA Cup semi-final (Image:Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"Every day when I was making my mind up he'd message me saying, 'Come on, come down.'

"Now we've linked up on the pitch and we're doing well this season."

Like all good sportsmen, O'Hare uses disappointments as fuel.

"I had an injury so I couldn't play, which made it even worse," he says of the 2023 play-off final. "When you're watching it, you’re just hoping and praying something happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Gus got us back into the game after a tough start and then it goes to penalties and it was just a lottery.

"For (Fankaty) Dabo to miss, who was my closest friend there with Gus, it was tough, It was horrible and it lives with you.

"This week I've been thinking, ‘I can't let that happen to us.’"

His response to FA Cup disappointment is much the same.

"That game was so tough, everyone thought we'd won and we weren't used to VAR then either, so for it to say it wasn't a goal and then to end up losing on penalties was heartbreaking.

"It gives you a little extra edge."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O'Hare is clearly every bit as bouncy and happy-go-lucky as Hamer.

"I'm a positive person," he says after 20 minutes of talking about injuries, defeats and VAR. "I think you have to be.

"There's no point dwelling on the negatives and stuff in the past.

"I got over my injury, had a good season, came here and we’ve got a chance to get into the Premier League. Why wouldn't I be positive?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he has won at Wembley, as a 12-year-old playing for his district side in Solihull.

"I forgot about that one" he admits. "When you're young, playing at Wembley is just amazing."

Given their team has not won there in 100 years, given their awful record in play-offs – nine attempts, no promotions and even a relegation – Blades fans have every right to dread Wembley, but they could do a lot worse than follow O'Hare’s lead.

"We've got a lot of winners and there's just one more that we need to win so hopefully we can," he says.