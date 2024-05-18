Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur: 'No white flag' says 'desperate' Chris Wilder

The message Chris Wilder gives to his players before they head out of the Bramall Lane dressing room on Sunday will be an important one: No white flag.

On the face of it. Sheffield United's final home game of a dismal Premier League season is all about visitors Tottenham Hotspur.

The north London side need to win and for Cheslea to lose to Bournemouth for a top-six finish, although quite where they need to end up to qualify for what European competition will only been known once the outcome of next week's all-Manchester FA Cup final is known.

The Blades are long since relegated, and for four of their players – Oliver Norwood, George Baldock, Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe – it will be their last game for the club. Chris Basham, kept in the stands by a terrible broken ankle, is also saying farewell and whether they know it or not, others will be too.

But after a season when their form at home in particular has been pitiful at times, Wilder is anxious to give the home supporters something to cling to when they head home on Sunday evening.

Manager Wilder says he is “desperate” to do that.

"We were desperate for a goal at Everton or a result against Forest,” he says.

"It's not a white-flag team. We should have been 3-0 up v Forest and 2-0 up against Burnley but we haven't and we have to look at that.

RALLYING CRY: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

"We have to deal with disappointment of setbacks and be strong in our performance and hope it's a good day.

"We've still got to be incredibly competitive, we have a lot to play for. No white flag regardless of league position.

"Other players (who the Blades will try to sign this summer) will be watching and I'll watching our players.

"We have an obligation to the league but most importantly an obligation to our supporters."

It is, though, a difficult ask against a team who won many admirers in the first half of the season in particular.

"It's as tough as it gets,” admitted Wilder. “They’re a team that's been outstanding all season under a talented manager and we have to be at our very best to get a result.

"This is how you want it to feel.

"Whatever happens at the final whistle we need to be able to stick our heads up and have gone out with a fight, but that'll only happen if we produce the performance we're all desperate to see.