A THOROUGHLY stylish modern-day defender, Anel Ahmedhodzic also possesses qualities which are endearingly old-school.

The classy Sheffield United centre-half moved to Yorkshire last summer for football reasons and not finance - rebuffing elite leagues in Europe in the process.

The Blades' decision to fork out up to £4m to sign the Bosnian international from Malmo has quickly been seen as money very well spent.

Few will be surprised if he graces the Premier League in years to come with the 23-year-old viewed by many observers to be one of the top operators at Championship level.

Anel Ahmedhodzic. Picture: Getty Images.

Ahmedhodzic said: "I think the reason I came to United that early in the transfer window was because I really believed in the plan Hecky (Paul Heckingbottom) gave me and the plan the club had for me.

"That's why I went as soon as the (summer) window opened.

"My ambition will always be football comes first, money comes second. If you are good at football, money always comes. Me - and everyone close to me - will tell you this, I always prioritise football.

"Of course, I could have probably gone onto a bigger league than the Championship, but this was perfect for me.”

A barometer of his progress will arrive against a famous name on Wednesday evening. If he had chosen differently in the summer, he could have been more well versed in facing sides of the calibre of Spurs on a more regular basis.

He can still vividly recall his experience against a Champions League side in Juventus while in the colours of Malmo in 2021. On match-day one in their particular group, la Vecchia Signora - The Old Lady - taught the Swedish hosts and Ahmedhodzic a masterful lesson.

Now the Malmo-born player - who supported Manchester City in his younger days due to the presence of Bosnian legend Edin Dzeko - must show how much he has learnt, possibly against the likes of Harry Kane, Richarlison and Heung-min Son.

Ahmedhodzic observed: "It's the important thing of staying concentrated. If you switch off for a second, they will turn you.

"I remember the first game against Juventus at home. We were comfortable at 0-0 and it was almost half-time and then out of nowhere, the whole backline just switches off and there was a throughball and (Alvaro) Morata was onside.

"He'd been offside about nine times prior (to that), but this time he scores - 1-0. The momentum of the game changed and it was 2-0 and 3-0 and the game finished."

While his current team-mates were celebrating on Saturday after a relieving victory which reaffirmed the Blades' automatic promotion credentials, Ahmedhodzic was rather more subdued in comparison.

He picked up his tenth booking of the campaign against Watford. Due to the fact that it was before the 37-game cut-off point, the Bosnia international will now miss the Blades next two league games - although he is available for Wednesday night's FA Cup tie.

A player who cares about his craft, gets 'depressed' when his side loses and who professes that football is 'my life', Ahmedhodzic's hurt at sitting out forthcoming league games with Blackburn Rovers and Reading is real.

A modern-day player with traditional virtues of a good professional.

He said: "I think you could see my reaction after the win against Watford on Saturday. I think the yellow cards I have got have been very, very soft and wrong decisions.

"You had the Rotherham game and the last game and the Middlesbrough also where he pulled me and I pulled him and it was 50-50 and it should not have been a yellow. Although I am not a referee and I might be saying the wrong thing.”

Ahmedhodzic must now put that bitter disappointment to one side on the sort of fervent cup occasion that Bramall Lane was made for and move on.

Expect a few words of support from someone who could well take his place in the line-up in the club's next two league games in Chris Basham.

The stalwart - the only survivor from the side who faced Spurs in an EFL Cup semi-final in 2014-15 - is assured of his place in club history.

The respect he has among fans and colleagues alike is colossal and no-one will be surprised he has helped Ahmedhodzic, a team-mate but also a rival, along the way.

"Basham is probably the one who has been helping me a lot," Ahmedhodzic continued.

"He's probably the best character I have run into in football in my career and the most professional. He's given some advice on the city as well.

"But all of them have been helpful. Sander (Berge) also as we both speak Swedish.

"I spoke to him a lot about how we play. Just small questions. But it's been really helpful."

Last six games: Sheffield United DWWLLW; Spurs WWLLWW.

Referee: J Brooks (Leics).