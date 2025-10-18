Sheffield United v Watford: Nobody spared in Chris Wilder's 'stern conversations'

"We've had serious conversations," says Chris Wilder, of Sheffield United's pre-season, which has unusually taken place in October.

Two weeks in which the Championship went on hold were a chance to set things straight ahead of a big block of games starting with Saturday’s visit of his old club Watford.

Even in the sort of press conference any self-respecting Blades player would want his name kept out of, Michael Cooper, Harrison Burrows, Gustavo Hamer, Tyrese Campbell, Sydie Peck, Callum O'Hare and even leaders like Danny Ings, Ben Mee and Japhet Tanganga got namechecked as needing to do more.

There were fleas in the ears of the forwards, the substitutes, the fringe players and the senior players. Basically everyone.

Because on the back of a 90-point season, Sheffield United ought to be challenging for promotion. Now Wilder is warning them not to sleepwalk to relegation because they are bottom of the Championship.

Defeat at Hull City was his third in four matches back in the job. He was never going to take that lying down.

"We've definitely had a stern conversation the Monday after the Hull City game," he says.

"I believe we should have got four results out of four. I don't think that's looking through rose-tinted glasses.

STERN CONVERSATIONS: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (Image: Tony Johnson)

"A lot of players have lost a lot of confidence that we need to regain with simple messages, practice drills, video clips, whatever.

"Some good players are not playing where their ability should be. I'll name the likes of Cooper, Harrison Burrows and maybe a couple of others – younger ones, they'll get there.

"Coops has had a good couple of weeks, so has Harrison.

"There's a couple of senior players not playing to the top of their ability, especially at the top of the pitch.

HUMBLE: But Chris Wilder wants captain Japhet Tanganga to be more forceful with under-performing Sheffield United team-mates (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

"The subs can do more, the lads on the outside need to do more to push the team that are playing, making my job incredibly difficult."

With 12 senior signings, there has been a lot of churn between Wilder's second and third spell in charge, so it needed the survivors from 2024-25 to buy them time. They have not.

"We've got to get them back to that level," he says. "I'm 100 per cent certain I'll be able to do it and I'm 100 per cent certain they'll be able to do it but it might take a little bit of time.

"I think it's a combination of confidence and clarity.

INEXPERIENCED: But Sydie Peck has still been told to step up (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

"I have seen a really positive two weeks, it's no spin. But the pressure's on to turn training ground attitudes and actions into matchday results."

If it sounds just like banging the drum, do not be lured into the lazy caricature of Wilder.

"There's a lot of tactical stuff," he stresses. "I don't think we're doing enough In the top third, we're not getting enough bodies forward, we're not creating enough chances. We're working on different ways of playing, getting more players forward, being in better shape.

"The 'We'll be okay’ shout is not one for me. We're not okay, It'll not just happen."I expected us to be in a better position on a lot of fronts but we're not, that's the fact.

"I've taken over teams that have been in better shape and I've seen other teams that have been in better shape. It wasn't in a good place. I think everybody saw that right the way through. We're going to have to suffer some pain.

"The characters of the group need to be tested now. We need to step through. We've created our own pressure so we have to accept that and come through it."

He needs his leaders.

"There's some young boys out there that are not used to this situation," he points out.

"I think people, especially locally and even (elsewhere) in the Championship, will be enjoying this situation. I'm telling you I'm not and the players shouldn't and it's only us that can do something about it.

"When new players walk through the door they don't want to give it the big 'un. Danny Ings and Ben Mee don't want to go, 'I've played this amount of Premier League games for these teams.'

"They integrate way humbly Into the group. That process usually happens In pre-season.

"Now they have to be a voice. You're in the building so it's about time some of the senior players stepped up to the plate.

"Who's going to step forward? Who's going to be the leader? Who's going to set things off? Who's going to take control? Hopefully we will see those guys coming to the fore.

"The skipper (Tanganga) needs to do more, I've talked to him about it. He's played at a really high level, he was one of the top performers at Millwall, another really humble guy.

"Maybe he's looking at it and going, 'Well, I've been given the captain's armband and I've only been here three or four weeks I might have to be careful I don't upset anybody, or don't say to Gus you need to do better or to Tyrese you need to run down the channels a little bit more or to Callum to get hold of it or to Sydie, limit your touches, or to Harrison find your quality.