Sheffield United will not be distracted by takeover – Paul Heckingbottom

American businessman Henry Mauriss is keen to buy the Blades, with the EFL understood to be reviewing his offer.

Mauriss is in ongoing discussions with Blades owner HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

On the pitch, United’s season is at a critical juncture and they face a key game at QPR on Friday.

Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

In his pre-match press conference, Heckingbottom did stress some concern that the off-the-field speculation does not impact on his desire to resolve the futures of several out-of-contract players whose deals expire soon.

Several players see their deals end in the summer – including club stalwart Chris Basham, who is reportedly close to an automatic renewal.

Jack Robinson and Ben Osborn have also played important roles under Heckingbottom.

On whether takeover talk at a key stage of proceedings in his side’s campaign is something he could do without, he commented: “One or two players have asked and said: ‘Is it legitmate’ and ‘is there anything in it’. They know maybe not as much as me, but I don’t know much. It is not a distraction. We know that talks have been there, but know that nothing has happened (yet).

“It is not our business and we cannot effect that decision other than results on the pitch to make this club more appealing if it is in a different league.”

“Our focus is on QPR and preparing for that and that is it. Nothing else is our business.”

He also revealed that opening talks have been held regarding his budget for next season, although it remains to be seen which division the Blades will find themselves in.

Heckingbottom added: “We have got different scenarios. We are having conversations.

“I speak with Yusuf (Giansiracusa – chairman) every week and have another chat (today) and next week in the board room and hopefully, we’ll get closer to get everything in place and the ball rolling.

“It may depend on which league we are in, but we just need to make sure everyone is on the same page and with the clarity we are.”

Heckingbottom says that he expects George Baldock (hamstring) to be available for tomorrow’s game in West London.