Sheffield United Women benefit from Jonathan Morgan's front-foot mentality, says Maddy Cusack

Established midfielder Maddy Cusack is relishing the front-foot mentality new manager Jonathan Morgan is instilling into Sheffield United Women.

Former Leicester City manager Morgan succeeded Neil Redfearn last month after a two-month search for the former Barnsley midfielder’s successor.

And despite United being in a relegation scrap when he came in, Morgan was not afraid to change how they played, much to the delight of Cusack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel as though my game progressed under Redders and hopefully we can progress further under Jonno,” said Cusack, 27, who recently celebrated her 100th appearance for the club.

Maddy Cusack and Sheffield United welcome Lewes on Sunday (Picture: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage)

“He’s settled in really well, the girls have taken to him and bought into what he wants to do.

“It’s a different playing style to what we’ve had before so it’s taken a little bit of time to adjust to that, but with the results we’ve had over the last couple of weeks that’s starting to show.

“It’s an attacking style, high-press football, something we all like to do and something we’d not done for a while so we’re relishing doing it a bit differently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We used to do more of a mid-block whereas now we’re on the front foot trying to go after teams.

“As a player it’s nice to have new challenges and switch up the style of play, so we’re all relishing going after teams.

"It’s a style of play I like in terms of pressing and winning the ball back, it’s something I like doing so it’s nice to get back into that.”