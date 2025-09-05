Leanne Cowan would have stayed with Sheffield United Women even if they had been relegated last season, but now they are a part of WSL2 she hopes to show a better side of herself.

The Blades finished bottom of the second tier of England women's football last season, but were spared relegation when Blackburn Rovers were no longer prepared to fund a team at that level. Their new season starts at home to Sunderland on Friday at 6pm.

Having joined on a one-year contract last summer, the Londoner could have walked away, but wanted to put down roots.

"Everything was a bit up in the air but I was pretty committed to staying regardless of what league we were going to be in," she says.

"I like the club and the girls I was with and the staff. Whatever league we were in, I said I was committed, I wanted to stay.

"If we were in the National League I wanted to help us get back to the Championship.

"There was a core group the manager wanted to keep and I think we were all leaning towards staying.

"Last season was my first playing outside of London. I came up quite late, for the last few weeks of pre-season, so I was nervous about fitting in. It did take four to six weeks to find somewhere, fully unpack and start to settle down.

STAYING POWER: Sheffield United Women's defender Leanne Cowan (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

"My boyfriend was in London with my dog and that was hard for me because no matter where I've played, I've always been at home.

"But every day it was really easy for me to get up and give my all because I was here for a reason.

"We had a discussion at Christmas when I came home and he said if I re-signed he'd come up.

"I was back and forth to London on days off so I wasn't really getting to recover. The time I spent at home felt like it was on the clock.

COMMITTED: Leanne Cowan's boyfriend has moved north (Image: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

"I think we'll have better versions of all the players who stayed. And the new girls have brought a real energy and positive vibes."

As for what fans can expect from the team, the right-back said: "I think just getting back to the principles of Sheffield United – you out-run, you out-fight, you out-play. Before anything it's the workrate, the determination, the grit and the passion.