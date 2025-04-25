Sheffield United's best player has a problem he needs to get to grips with

Quiz question for you: Who has the most yellow cards in this season's Championship?

You might assume it was a rugged centre-back or a ball-winning midfielder, but the answer is Sheffield United playmaker Gustavo Hamer.

The Brazilian-born Dutchman is one of the most cultured players in the Championship, yet he has picked up 13 bookings this season – many of them avoidable, according to his manager, Chris Wilder.

Only Accrington Stanley defender Donald Love (14) and Crawley Town midfielder Bradley Ibrahim (15) had more in the English leagues going into the penultimate round of matches this season.

"He needs to control a little bit more," acknowledged Wilder. "You look at it and say possibly 50 per cent of them are avoidable.

"We’ve got some good players but he’s arguably our best, and we can’t afford for him to be on a yellow early on and miss games of football through the season.

"But if the trade-off is having players like that who care, who want to run around and compete, then I’ll err on that side more than the passive ones we’ve had in the recent past."

The Blades will travel to whichever team finishes sixth in this season's Championship for the first leg of the play-off semi-finals on May 8, with the return four days later at Bramall Lane.

They finish their regular-season campaign at home to Blackburn Rovers on May 3, and Wilder is keen to take some positivity into the play-offs after falling off the pace in the final stretch of a high-level automatic promotion race.

"We had two meetings in two days (after their fate was sealed by losing at Burnley on Easter Monday), some really long ones, preparing us for scenarios, preparing us for the play-offs," revealed Wilder.

"There was clarity after Burnley, which is a good thing, and a lot of energy from the players coming in.

"They quickly got over Monday night and focused.

