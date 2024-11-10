Sheffield United's Chris Wilder learns from Sheffield Wednesday mistake in 2017 derby

Chris Wilder says he has learnt from a former Sheffield Wednesday manager not to downplay the importance of a Steel City derby.

As a fan, former player and two-time manager of Sheffield United, Wilder's instinct is always to regard matches against the Owls as the important occasion they are.

But in the first such derby he was involved in, he saw his opposite number Carlos Carvalhal try to downplay it.

It backfired, with Wilder's Blades winning 4-2 at Hillsborough in September 2017. It was the Portuguese's only derby as Owls manager.

It has been Wilder's only win in the fixture having not featured as a player, then drawing his other three matches as manager 0-0, so unsurprisingly he has not forgotten about it as he prepares for Sunday's Championship game between the city rival at Bramall Lane.

"It's more than just three points," he said.

"I think Carlos tried to do that when we played them at Hillsborough and I'm not so sure that went down too well with Sheffield Wednesday fans.

"We've seen and heard what Danny (Rohl, the current Sheffield Wednesday manager) said in his press so he's not dampening it down, which I'm not surprised about. Why should he?

WRONG TONE: Carlos Carvalhal

"It has to be talked about. In terms of preparation you do what you do but always there's that little bit in it. I should imagine the majority of both teams live in and around the area so you can't get away from it.

"We understand the importance of it, what it can do for a season.