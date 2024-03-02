Arsenal, the visitors to Bramall Lane on Monday, are widely regarded as the outsiders in a three-horse race featuring Manchester City and Liverpool, winners of the last six Premier League titles (five of them to City). It is 20 years since the Gunners lifted the trophy.

But Mikel Arteta's side are hard to shake off, only two points off the top.

The Blades are at Liverpool on April 4.

Given they are bottom of the table, few will expect them to take points from either match, but the chance to have a say in what Wilder thinks will be a very closely-contested title race is exciting.

“We’ve got Liverpool to play and Arsenal at home and they’re just fabulous occasions to be involved with,” said Wilder.

“We’re playing two teams who are deep into seasons and are going really well. These are great games and great occasions to be involved in.”

OCCASIONS: Chris Wilder with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

He is non-committal on how he thinks the race will pan out, but hopes it lives up to expectations.

“I think it’s going to go right to the wire," he said.

“I suppose my opinion won’t be held very highly but as a football manager and a fan as well, I would be delighted if it goes deep in the competition.

“I don’t see any of the three teams letting up. We’ve seen what happened this week in terms of the Man City result at Luton and Liverpool in midweek after their cup final win. Arsenal are going from strength to strength.