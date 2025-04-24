Sheffield United's Chris Wilder on phone calls with Patrick Bamford and Daniel Farke after Leeds United celebrations

Chris Wilder has revealed he has told Leeds United's Patrick Bamford he is "cool" with the striker's celebrations at his expense after pipping Sheffield United to automatic promotion.

Bamford was filmed leading a derogatory chant about the Blades manager following the 2-1 defeat at Burnley which guaranteed automatic promotion back to the Premier League for both the Clarets and Leeds. Wilder's team will now have to settle for the Championship play-offs, their last chance to join them.

But Wilder had no issue with the celebrations, which including shushing gestures from Bamford aimed his way. and nor could he really with his history.

He himself was filmed signing derogatory songs about Sheffield Wednesday and their manager Danny Rohl after home-and-away victories in this season's Steel City derby, and famously called Bamford out as a "muppet" when it was the Blades who won automatic promotion in 2018-19.

"BIG BOY": Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

But he appreciated the call from Bamford – also speaking to his manager, Daniel Farke – and told him there were no hard feelings.

"I'm a big boy, you give it you take it," said Wilder on Thursday. "You give it out locally, you take it locally as I've always done.

"We have our moments, other teams have their moments.

"I had a conversation with Pat yesterday and I've no issue at all with it.

CELEBRATIONS: Patrick Bamford (Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

"I'm not sure about the words from by a fellow pro but I appreciate and respected him giving me a call and we had 20 minutes.

"I spoke to Daniel as well and had a half-hour chat with Daniel Farke. He's a top guy.

"They're a top team and a top football club.

"I would in a heartbeat have swapped our position for theirs but it isn't the case. Ninety-four points for both of those teams is an incredible achievement.

"It was a tough campaign from the off for us and we've kept it alive to the 44th game. But ultimately we've finished in the position we will (third)."

Wilder and Farke had their issues when they first clashed in the latter's Norwich City days, but there is a clear mutual respect between the pair, and Wilder thinks the game is better for the rivalry between the Yorkshire clubs.

"When I was playing we used to give it and take it," he argued. "It's part of the game at every level, even on a Sunday morning.

"That's part of the interesting part of the game – local rivalries, rivalries between teams and players, everything that goes with it.

"I've got absolutely no issue. When you give it, you take it, you have to get on with it.

"I'm absolutely cool with it and I said that to Pat yesterday.

"We had our moment in 18-19 possibly off the back of an incredible afternoon against Ipswich Town at home and a long, long night and an early start and they've done exactly the same.

"I've no issue. We'd have done exactly the same in terms of enjoying ourselves because to get promotion is an incredible achievement, it's not a given, and you have to do a lot of things right."

Wilder also said he had no problems with Burnley supporters celebrating their promotion when they ran onto the Turf Moor pitch at full-time, just concerns that the home club did not implement the measures outlined before the game to protect his players. The Blades and Billy Sharp in particular were involved in some dangerous moments at Nottingham Forest when fans ran onto the pitch to celebrate a penalty shoot-out win in the 2022 play-off semi-finals.

Wilder has said youngster Ryan One will be involved in the last two games of the season, and that Tom Davies will certainly play at home to Blackburn Rovers on the final day, possibly at Stoke City on Friday after returning from injury as he looks to manage his squad for the play-off semi-final first leg at the home of whoever finishes sixth on May 8.