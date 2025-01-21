Sheffield United's Chris Wilder returning to old targets - including star of Sheffield Wednesday's season

SHEFFIELD UNITED’S interest in one of the stars of Sheffield Wednesday's first half of the season is part of a long-term plan, not an effort to "wind up" the neighbours, according to manager Chris Wilder.

In loaning Ben Brereton Diaz for a second January running, Wilder has shown he is happy to go back in for old targets as he looks to add five signings in this transfer window, which closes on February 3. The Blades are hoping to land Leicester City striker Tom Cannon after he went on loan to Stoke City rather than Bramall Lane in the summer, and Wilder insists his interest in Shea Charles pre-dates his successful loan at Hillsborough.

That is due to end after Wednesday's Championship game against Bristol City, with Southampton triggering their option to recall him. Having borrowed 25-year-old Brereton Diaz from the south coast club, Wilder is interested in Charles too.

A skilled ball-player and ball-winner, Charles has filled in very occasionally at centre-back during his 24 Championship appearances for the Owls but is seen as the midfielder their city rivals need after Oliver Arblaster's season-ending injury.

He too is a young leader, having captained Northern Ireland in November days after he turned 21.

"He is a player we identified in the summer,” said Wilder. “That wasn't a wind-up, even though people thought it might have (been).

“We've lost Ollie Arblaster, Tom Davies is coming back from injury; Sydie (Peck) is doing outstandingly well and everyone has seen how much we miss Vini (Souza).

"So we’re looking for players of quality and pedigree and he was on the list. We’ll see where we go in the next week but a combative central midfielder, who can get about the park, break the game up and play is on our radar. And there are a lot of players who fit that bill.”

HES BACK: Ben Brereton Diaz enjoyed a successful loan at Sheffield United in the first half of last season

The Blades hope scans on Davies will reveal only a short-term injury from Saturday's victory over Norwich City. Sam McCallum and Andre Brooks are expected to recover for tonight’s game at Swansea City, and Souza and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi have given themselves a chance by returning to training on Monday.

Chile international Brereton Diaz signed in time to play.

On loan from Villareal last year he impressed enough, with six goals in 14 games, that when the Blades left the Premier League, he did not.

But a £7m move to Southampton has not worked out. The Saints have taken over from his last team as top-flight whipping boys. Brereton Diaz has not scored for them and the last of his four starts was in September.

RIGHT QUALITIES: Shea Charles (right) is seen as a good short-term replacement for the injured Oliver Arblaster

The deal is thought to include the option of a permanent £10m move, and familiarity was a driving force behind it from both sides.

"It is a club I've been at before and really enjoyed," explained the former Blackburn Rovers player.

"With a young family back in Southampton I didn't want to go somewhere else unfamiliar, but most importantly I know what the gaffer and his staff are about.

"The atmosphere last year was tough at times, but I still enjoyed my football. The fans were brilliant, it is a real family club and there is a connection now, which is important."

Wilder added: "I always had in the back of my mind that we'd reunite. He impressed so many people with his attitude and performances in a team having major troubles.

"He impressed the fans too, which doesn't always go hand in hand."

The Blades are reportedly closing in on the permanent signing of centre-back Jonjo Kenny from Hertha Berlin. They targeted the 27-year-old Everton product after a season-ending injury to loanee Harry Souttar.