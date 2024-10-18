Sheffield United's Chris Wilder says Leeds United a class above the rest of the Championship after chastening defeat

Chris Wilder called Leeds United a class above any team Sheffield United have faced this season, and predicted they will finish top of the Championship.

They remain joint top of the table on 19 points but ominously Leeds leapfrogeed them on goal difference after becoming the first side to score against them since Norwich City in August.

Perhaps in a nod to early leaders Sunderland, whose game in hand on the Yorkshire pair comes at Hull City on Sunday, Wilder said: "There's going to be some teams that have their moments and have their good times and their not so good times.

"I don't think I'm being controversial when I say I think anybody who finishes above Leeds – and I'm not sure anybody will do from what we've seen of them, our analysis and the games they've played – (will win the league).

"They've dropped a couple of points, they dropped a point at Sunderland when it was game, set and match really, a smash-and-grab against Burnley (which they lost 1-0) and a couple of other games where they've dropped points but it's early in the season.

"Daniel will recognise that as well and they'll want to improve as much as we do. If they take a step back they'll come forward. We have to take a step forward from our performance tonight.

"We have to reflect and go again.

"Leeds are by far and away the best team we've played all season."

Given his history of upsetting Leeds supporters with inflammatory comments, it was no surprise Wilder took plenty of abuse from a gleeful home crowd who enjoyed the way their team played, but he could not be anything but magnanimous about the defeat.

"(We were) beaten by the better side, no doubt about it," he acknowledged. "We didn't deserve anything from the game.

"Disappointed to lose the goals as we did but they created the bigger, clearer chances.

"They found the energy off a passionate home support.

"Tough exoperience for us all and we've got to take it on the chin."