Sheffield United's Chris Wilder says senior flops have time to win him over but the youngsters are coming
It was not the scale of a victory broadly in line with both sides’ recent form but the manner of it which jarred with supporters and Sky pundit Jamie Carragher, who described the Blades' first-half as "probably one of the worst performances I've ever seen."
With an 11-point gap to safety to make up in 11 games, relegation looks a near-certainty, even if points deductions for Everton and Nottingham Forest change the equation.
Chris Wilder taking off four of his most senior players to bring on Andre Brooks and Will Osula on at half-time, then give Oliver Arblaster a Premier League debut, suggested a manager changing course having been protective of his youngsters in recent weeks.
“There's some decisions we think we need to make in my head but there’s always time either way," said Wilder, whose side only conceded once in the second half.
"What you'll see a little bit more now is the introduction of the younger players because I thought we were better.
"I know the game's gone, (Bukayo) Saka comes off and they dropped down a level but Brooks, Osula and especially Arblaster coming on might be a route.
"It has been a really painful season and there’s a lot of broken and damaged players."
Sydie Peck, like Arblaster a 19-year-old midfielder, was an unused substitute. Midfielder Brooks and striker Osula are 20.
Rhian Brewster is struggling to play again this season after another hamstring injury.
“He trained on Thursday and went down in a heap," said Wilder. "We thought he’d just turned his ankle. He was quite emotional about it because of the work he’s put in and the performance he produced at Molineux."