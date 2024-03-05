It was not the scale of a victory broadly in line with both sides’ recent form but the manner of it which jarred with supporters and Sky pundit Jamie Carragher, who described the Blades' first-half as "probably one of the worst performances I've ever seen."

With an 11-point gap to safety to make up in 11 games, relegation looks a near-certainty, even if points deductions for Everton and Nottingham Forest change the equation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder taking off four of his most senior players to bring on Andre Brooks and Will Osula on at half-time, then give Oliver Arblaster a Premier League debut, suggested a manager changing course having been protective of his youngsters in recent weeks.

PREMIER LEAGUE DEBUT: Oliver Arblaster, right with Arsenal's Leandro Trossard

“There's some decisions we think we need to make in my head but there’s always time either way," said Wilder, whose side only conceded once in the second half.

"What you'll see a little bit more now is the introduction of the younger players because I thought we were better.

"I know the game's gone, (Bukayo) Saka comes off and they dropped down a level but Brooks, Osula and especially Arblaster coming on might be a route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been a really painful season and there’s a lot of broken and damaged players."

Sydie Peck, like Arblaster a 19-year-old midfielder, was an unused substitute. Midfielder Brooks and striker Osula are 20.

Rhian Brewster is struggling to play again this season after another hamstring injury.

“He trained on Thursday and went down in a heap," said Wilder. "We thought he’d just turned his ankle. He was quite emotional about it because of the work he’s put in and the performance he produced at Molineux."