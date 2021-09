RECORD-BREAKER: Daniel Jebbison celebrates scoring on his Premier League debut at Goodison Park

Even after Tyler Smith joined Hull City, the Blades were overloaded with centre-forwards and a possible loan move for Oliver Burke to Blackburn Rovers came to nothing so Jebbison has been allowed to move to the Pirelli Stadium.

In May the striker became the youngest player to score on his Premier League debut but his only appearances this season have come in the League Cup.