Sheffield United's David McGoldrick blow could open door to Daniel Jebbison

"Unfortunately it looks a sore one for Didzy, he limped off and he’s going for a scan this afternoon," assistant manager Stuart McCall revealed in Friday's press conference. "So we’ll find out more in the next 24 hours.

"But it’s another disappointment after Rhian (Brewster picked up a season-ending injury). Didzy’s such an integral part of the group, a popular member of the group and finds little pockets of space.

INJURY: David McGoldrick damaged his thigh against West Bromwich Albion

"It’s disappointing for him and the group but it looks like he’ll be out for a wee while. But with all injuries it opens the door for someone else."

At home to Huddersfield Town in Saturday's early kick-off, that "someone else" could be Daniel Jebbison, recalled from his successful loan at League One Burton Albion when fellow centre-forward Brewster picked up his injury.

"He did well out on loan, we got a couple of injuries so we brought him back but also to get Jack (Lester) and the staff working with him for the rest of the season and the future ahead," said McCall. "He’s come back, the standard of training has been high and he’s getting there, learning every day and enjoying himself. It’ll be a natural progression for him to get in the squad.

"It was always a dilemma to call him back. He was getting first-team football and progressing but to come back and see how Hecky (manager Paul Heckingbottom) and the staff want him to play and work, it’s a learning process for him.